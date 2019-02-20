Angels have a crowded field for infield spots

On the Tempe Diablo backfields, top pitching prospect Griffin Canning threw live batting practice to a group of hitters including Rengifo. One of Canning’s first pitches of the session tailed up toward Rengifo’s head. Rengifo, batting left-handed, dived to the ground and stood up unscathed. … Outfielder Justin Upton, who reported to camp with patellar tendinitis of his right knee, spent the first two days of camp working indoors. He hit off a tee on Monday and began taking soft tosses Tuesday, Ausmus said. … Right-handed starting pitcher Matt Harvey is scheduled to throw off a mound Wednesday, a week after he strained his left gluteus muscle doing agility work. Ausmus said Harvey’s progress would not be rushed but Harvey has recuperated from the injury ahead of schedule.