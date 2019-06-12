Justin Bour returns to Angels from minor league stint

Veteran infielder Zack Cozart has not made any obvious progress since landing on the injured list May 28 because of left shoulder inflammation. He hasn’t participated in any baseball activities, manager Brad Ausmus said. “It’s been a little tougher for Coz with his shoulder. He’s working through a number of different therapies and we’re hoping that he gets some positive returns here sooner than later. But it's certainly been nagging on him.” … Right-hander JC Ramirez, recovering from last year’s Tommy John surgery, is scheduled to make his third rehab start Wednesday, likely for Salt Lake, Ausmus said. Ramirez was on a 75-pitch count when he last threw June 6; he made it through 4 1/3 innings with 69 pitches. … Infielder David Fletcher was out of the lineup for a fourth straight game but is expected to be back soon. The left shoulder soreness has alleviated, Ausmus said. With a day off Wednesday, the Angels wanted Fletcher to get as much rest as possible.