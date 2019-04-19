Angels lose sixth straight on night Albert Pujols tops Babe Ruth on Elias RBI list

“The reality is, you have so many guys who have been in this situation before,” Pujols said. “It’s not like you have a bunch of young kids here. I think you have a mix of veteran guys. It’s been rough. But I think the best thing is to let it happen right now rather than later on in the season, when you don’t have time to make up or catch up on that ground. … Unfortunately we’ve hit a couple of bad stretches here early in the year. But it’s still so early. I think the main thing is to stay focused and know that, when things click, we’re going to be where we want to be.”