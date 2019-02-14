New Angels pitcher Matt Harvey says he's a changed man from time in New York

Instead of continuing on an upward trajectory, Harvey stumbled. He became afflicted with thoracic outlet syndrome in 2016 and had surgery to relieve the discomfort in his right arm. As he attempted to become a productive pitcher the following year, he was suspended for violating team rules in May 2017, shortly after amassing a 5.14 ERA in his first six starts. That same year, he missed more than two months as he recovered from a stress fracture in his scapula and never regained his 2015 form.