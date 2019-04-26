Angels pitching prospect Griffin Canning will make his major league debut Tuesday

Angels top pitching prospect Griffin Canning will make his major league debut on Tuesday at Angel Stadium, manager Brad Ausmus said Friday.
There were signs that this move was imminent. Canning was scratched from his scheduled start for triple-A Salt Lake earlier this week so that he could pitch at the Angels’ spring training complex in Tempe, Ariz. He threw 90 pitches in a controlled environment on Wednesday, a threshold he hadn’t yet reached in any of his minor league outings since being selected out of UCLA in the second round of the 2017 draft.
Canning, a product of Santa Margarita High, has only thrown 129 1/3 innings since making his professional debut in 2018. He advanced through three levels in one season and he only had made 12 starts overall when he received a promotion to Salt Lake last June.
“We’ve always liked the stuff,” Ausmus said at Kauffman Stadium, where the Angels began a three-game series against the Kansas City Royals. “There was a little caution because of the limited time in the professional ranks. And then of course the pitch count, which we addressed by sending him to Arizona to get up to 90 pitches.”