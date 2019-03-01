Dustin Garneau’s grand slam a bright spot in Angels' 10-6 loss to Rangers

ON THE MOUND: In the ninth inning, Jared Walsh, one of four Angels not named Shohei Ohtani who are being groomed as two-way players this spring, made his first pitching appearance of the spring. He needed only 13 pitches to get three outs — a ground ball to third base, a fly ball to center field and a pop-up to second base. “He seems to be a little bit sneaky with the fastball,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “I think it plays up.” … Despite retiring four of the seven batters he faced via strikeout, starter Tyler Skaggs did not limit damage in his debut. He lost some fastball command in the second inning. He allowed back-to-back home runs to division rivals Joey Gallo and Matt Davidson. Skaggs, however, said he made progress working on his changeup, which he threw only 14% of the time last season. “I threw some really good ones today,” he said. “They didn't really swing at it. I was hoping they would but I kept everything down, which is the main thing with the changeup.” … Right-hander Daniel Hudson and left-hander Dan Jennings, relievers who are in Angels camp as non-roster invitees, pitched their first innings in Angels uniforms. Hudson allowed a home run in an otherwise uneventful third inning. Jennings allowed a walk and a hit in the fourth and emerged unscathed. … “I thought we pitched pretty well except for the homers,” Ausmus said.