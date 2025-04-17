Angels struggle at the plate again and are swept by the Rangers

Angels starting pitcher Jack Kochanowicz delivers during a 5-3 loss to the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

Kumar Rocker struck out a career-best eight in a career-long seven innings to earn his first MLB victory as the Texas Rangers beat the Angels 5-3 Thursday night to complete a three-game series sweep.

Rocker (1-2) threw a career-high 78 pitches and allowed three runs on five hits without a walk as the Rangers extended their home winning streak to nine games. The 25-year-old right-hander was drafted third overall by Texas in 2022, a year after concerns over a physical led to him going unsigned by the New York Mets as the 10th overall pick. He made his big league debut in September and was 0-2 last season.

Leody Taveras had a two-run double and Adolis García’s solo home run was his 15th against the Angels. Corey Seager hit his 100th homer with Texas. Robert Garcia earned his first major league save.

The Angels lost their fourth straight game and scored four runs in the series. They head home having played 15 of their first 18 games on the road, matching a MLB high, most recently done by 1957 Chicago Cubs.

Jack Kochanowicz (1-2) gave up four runs on eight hits in 4 2/3 innings in the loss.

Bruce Bochy moved into a tie with Dusty Baker for seventh place overall with his 2,183rd managerial win.

Key moment: The Angels scored twice with two out, closing within 4-3 in the fifth, and had runners on first and second for Mike Trout, who struck out on a check swing called by first base umpire Lance Barrett.

Key stat: Rocker received three runs of support total in his first five big league starts.

Up next: On Friday, Angels RHP Tyler Anderson (1-0, 2.87 ERA) will face San Francisco Giants RHP Logan Webb (2-0, 2.63). Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 4.30) will seek his first win since April 2023 against Dodgers RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2-1, 1.23).