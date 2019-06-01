Angels and reliever Ty Buttrey keep an eye on potential overuse

As challenging as it is for the Angels to manage the workload of their best young reliever, it’s almost as difficult for Ty Buttrey to know when to let manager Brad Ausmus and pitching coach Doug White know that he might not be available some games.
“Being a rookie, you don’t want to cause any issues, you don’t want to be the guy who says I can’t throw today,” Buttrey said. “But in the long run I’d rather be healthy toward the end of the season than get overused now.
“I know some managers have abused guys. I’m aware of it. Brad’s aware of it. Doug’s aware of it. Everybody knows it can happen. But they’ve done a really good job handling it. That hasn’t been an issue so far.”
Buttrey, 25, began Saturday with a 3-2 record and 1.27 ERA in 26 games, combining a 97-mph fastball with a wipeout slider to strike out 35 batters, walk seven and limit hitters to a .219 average, a .573 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and one home run in 28 1/3 innings.
He’s on pace for 74 appearances and 80 innings, which would be on the high side for a reliever in his first full big league season.
“But the body feels good right now,” Buttrey said. “The arm feels good.”
Acquired from Boston for second baseman Ian Kinsler in July, Buttrey has emerged as the team’s fireman, summoned anywhere from the fifth through ninth innings to douse hot spots, making him so valuable that Ausmus has to resist the urge to use him even more.
When a four-run lead shrunk to two in the seventh inning of the Angels’ 12-7 win at Oakland on Wednesday, Ausmus turned to Buttrey, who needed nine pitches to quell the uprising. Knowing Buttrey threw 26 pitches the game before, Ausmus resisted the temptation to bring him back for the eighth.
“I thought about it,” Ausmus said, “but I’ve got to think about this kid’s health, too.”
The 6-foot-6, 240-pound Buttrey has pitched on consecutive days seven times but has not pitched three days in a row. The Angels won’t let him. He has thrown a season-high 33 pitches twice; the Angels gave him three days off after each.
“I think it’s more about pitch counts than innings,” Buttrey said. “Going in for an inning and throwing five pitches compared to an inning where you reach 25 pitches, there’s a difference.”
Buttrey said he can determine before a game if he shouldn’t pitch.
“Usually you’re playing catch and you kind of feel that tightness, and that’s when you have to make a game-time decision,” Buttrey said. “That hasn’t happened yet, but if there’s a time I’m hanging or the ball isn’t coming out right, I definitely feel comfortable in letting them know I may not be available.
“If I go out there without my good stuff, it’s a detriment to the team. If I suck it up when I say I’m good, when I don’t really let them know when things are hurting, I’m not going to give them the best chance to win.”
Opening act
Jose Suarez, the 21-year-old left-hander who was called up from triple A to make his major league debut Sunday, had his worst game of the season Tuesday when he replaced an “opener” to start the second inning and gave up six earned runs and seven hits in 3 2/3 innings.
“I didn't feel as focused,” said Suarez, who had a 1.86 ERA in his first four starts for Salt Lake, through an interpreter. “I had never started a game coming in for the second inning. It was my first time doing that.”
Ausmus planned to speak to Suarez before deciding whether to use an opener.
“I don’t know if it’s connected or not,” Ausmus said. “I’ll probably take it into consideration.”
Short hops
Shohei Ohtani, rehabilitating from elbow ligament-replacement surgery, extended his long-toss program to 150 feet Saturday. … Matt Harvey, on the injured list because an upper-back strain, threw a bullpen session Saturday.