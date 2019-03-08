Angels’ split squad loses 8-7 to Kansas City Royals

ON THE MOUND: Leading the ninth, Angels minor leaguer Ryan Clark allowed five runs, including two on a walkoff homer. … Starter Jaime Barria didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, when the Royals put together a two-out rally to score one run. Barria walked three batters, struck out two and was charged one run in three innings of work. He threw 60 pitches. … Luis Madero allowed three hits and recorded a strikeout in two scoreless innings. … Jesus Castillo was charged five earned runs in one inning of work. He allowed three walks and four hits.