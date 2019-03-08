Angels’ split squad loses 8-7 to Kansas City Royals

An Angels split squad lost 8-7 to the Kansas City Royals at Surprise Stadium. The Angels are 9-5-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: Anaheim native and third baseman Jose Rojas, who was drafted in the 36th round out of Vanguard in 2016, hit a two-run double in his first start for the Angels this spring. … First baseman Justin Bour hit a single and top prospect Jo Adell drew a walk, but both were stranded as the three other batters in the third inning struck out. … Non-roster invitee Wilfredo Tovar hit an RBI double and a solo home run. … Leonardo Rivas hit a two-run home run in the ninth to increase the Angels lead to 7-3.
ON THE MOUND: Leading the ninth, Angels minor leaguer Ryan Clark allowed five runs, including two on a walkoff homer. … Starter Jaime Barria didn’t allow a hit until the third inning, when the Royals put together a two-out rally to score one run. Barria walked three batters, struck out two and was charged one run in three innings of work. He threw 60 pitches. … Luis Madero allowed three hits and recorded a strikeout in two scoreless innings. … Jesus Castillo was charged five earned runs in one inning of work. He allowed three walks and four hits.
EXTRA BASES: Two-way player Jared Walsh struck out last year’s MLB leader in hits, Whit Merrifield, and logged a perfect outing for the third time this spring. He has retired nine of the nine batters he has faced. Walsh also has an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .912 in 17 plate appearances.
UP NEXT: The Angels host the Chicago White Sox at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Friday at noon PST. Left-hander Andrew Heaney is scheduled to start. TV: FS West. Radio: 830.