Matt Harvey cuts off the power to the Royals' bats in Angels' win

Harvey’s start wasn’t flawless. He issued four walks, two of them after getting ahead in the count. He flirted with disaster in the third. Whit Merrifield reached with two out on a bloop single to shallow right field that second baseman Tommy La Stella attempted, and failed, to catch. Rookie Nicky Lopez lined a single to put runners on the corners. Harvey induced an inning-ending groundball on the next pitch.

