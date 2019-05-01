Shohei Ohtani won't return to Angels for at least another week

Rookie Luis Rengifo started his fifth straight game at second base since joining the roster last week. The Angels want to see Rengifo play as often as possible before Zack Cozart recovers from the neck strain that sent him to the 10-day injured list last week. As a result, infielder David Fletcher has received limited chances in the lineup. fellow … To make room for top pitching prospect Griffin Canning on the 25-man roster, the Angels designated for assignment right-hander John Curtiss . . . . Canning wore No. 47, which former Angels infielder Howie Kendrick wore from 2006 to 2014. Six Angels have used the number since Kendrick’s departure.