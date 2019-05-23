Twins blast record-tying 8 home runs to complete sweep of Angels

The Twins sprayed balls all over the field. In the second inning, Eddie Rosario singled on a comebackerthat deflected off Harvey’s glove. Two batters later, Luis Arraez drove in former Angels first baseman C.J. Cron on a pop-up that sent shortstop Zack Cozart backpedaling into shallow center field. Jonathan Schoop hit his first of two home runs, this one a two-run line drive that clanged around the empty seats in left field after soaring 467 feet.