Twins blast record-tying 8 home runs to complete sweep of Angels

With blood stains on his white pants, Angels starter Matt Harvey walked off the Angel Stadium mound Thursday in the third inning of a 16-7 loss to the Minnesota Twins to a chorus of boos.
Harvey had allowed eight earned runs on seven hits and one walk in 2 2/3 innings. He gave up four home runs for the second time in his career.
The few of the announced crowed of 30,992 who showed up for this makeup game — a game the Angels had hoped they wouldn’t play Thursday because it meant they would begin a stretch of 20 contests in 20 days — serenaded Harvey with jeers.
The Twins tied a franchise record with eight home runs in the game. It also equaled an Angels record — for the third time in their history their pitchers gave up eight homers in a game.
The Angels’ two previous losses in this Twins sweep came courtesy of bullpen missteps, stemming from a go-ahead homer allowed by rookie Ty Buttrey and a two-out check-swing single against fellow right-hander Luke Bard that led to a five-run inning.
The bullpen had a hand in the final game, with Noe Ramirez and Cody Allen each surrendering two home runs.
But Harvey set the tone. Sometime between his perfect first inning and a two-run third, the veteran bled — figuratively and literally, as his one of his fingers dripped crimson.
The Twins sprayed balls all over the field. In the second inning, Eddie Rosario singled on a comebackerthat deflected off Harvey’s glove. Two batters later, Luis Arraez drove in former Angels first baseman C.J. Cron on a pop-up that sent shortstop Zack Cozart backpedaling into shallow center field. Jonathan Schoop hit his first of two home runs, this one a two-run line drive that clanged around the empty seats in left field after soaring 467 feet.
Among American League pitchers with at least 40 innings, Harvey’s 7.50 earned-run average in 48 innings is the worst earned run average.
Harvey endured a stretch this rough in 2017. Over a span of 10 starts, he allowed a .523 slugging percentage, issued 30 walks and gave up 40 earned runs in 47 innings. He wound up on the injured list in June of that season with a stress fracture in his right shoulder, which was treated with a platelet-rich plasma injection.
An extreme velocity drop clued Harvey and the Mets in on the injury. There was no such indication for Harvey on Thursday, except that his fastball — which averaged 92.8 mph in his last outing — hovered around 91 mph. It never dipped below 90 mph.
The loss, which dropped the Angels to 22-27 and 10 1/2 games behind the first-place Houston Astros in the American League West, was so complete that rookie Jared Walsh made his pitching debut. Walsh, whom the Angels began to groom as a two-way player a season ago, allowed one run on a walk and two hits in one inning.
The Angels scored five meaningless runs in the ninth. Brian Goodwin hit a leadoff homer against Twins reliever Austin Adams. Adams then walked the bases loaded with one out and Tommy La Stella drove a first-pitch, 96-mph fastball to right field for his first career grand slam and 12th homer of the season.
The Angels stranded 10 runners. Kole Calhoun, who struck out and grounded out with the bases loaded, was responsible for seven of them.