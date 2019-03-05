Jarrett Parker hits two-run homer as Angels tie White Sox 6-6 in exhibition game

ON THE MOUND: Starter Trevor Cahill stretched his 50-pitch limit into the fourth inning. He sustained velocity throughout his outing, topping out at 95 mph in his second start of the spring. He averaged 92 mph on his four-seam fastball last season. “Hopefully that adrenaline got me to 95. Hopefully that was what it was,” said Cahill, who threw 45 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three. “But I'm just getting stronger. I mean, I think the [velocity] out of the stretch was a lot better, too. I looked up a couple times. Out of the stretch, the [velocity] was good.” … Reliever Luis Garcia, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for the Angels’ only experienced left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez during the offseason, hit 96.7 mph with his fastball in 2/3 of an inning. He retired two of the three batters he faced, both on strikeouts. … Top pitching prospect Griffin Canning was charged with three earned runs over 1 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, including a homer and a walk. He also struck out a batter. “He just gave up a couple hard balls,” Ausmus said. “His stuff is still really good. I thought some of the sliders had great movement on them, other ones might have been a little flat, but it’s only his second outing.” … Two-way player Jared Walsh, in his second game as a pitcher, retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.