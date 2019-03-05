Jarrett Parker hits two-run homer as Angels tie White Sox 6-6 in exhibition game

The Angels tied 6-6 with the Chicago White Sox on Monday at Camelback Ranch. The Angels are 7-3-1 in Cactus League play.
AT THE PLATE: One of the candidates for the Angels’ fourth outfielder job continued to put together a good showing at the plate. Jarrett Parker, who is competing against Peter Bourjos and Michael Hermosillo (has not played as he continues to recover from offseason hernia surgery), went two for two with a walk. He also clobbered a two-run homer to left field in the second inning, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead, for his second home run of the spring. Parker did not play baseball last year because of a shoulder injury. “I think he’s got a little extra incentive because he had a year off where he couldn’t play and he realized how much he probably missed the game,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “He feels like he’s got a new lease on life now that his shoulder is healthy again and he’s been swinging the hell out of the ball.”… A week after returning to the Angels following a series of waiver claims, newly minted two-way player Kaleb Cowart drilled a 2-1 pitch over the right-field bullpen and into the berm for a grand slam off reliever Randall Delgado in the fourth inning. The Angels took a 6-2 lead. Cowart, whose struggles to hit at the major league level inspired the Angels to develop his dormant pitching abilities, was the only Angels player to hit a grand slam last year. “Yeah, I remember that one,” he said.
ON THE MOUND: Starter Trevor Cahill stretched his 50-pitch limit into the fourth inning. He sustained velocity throughout his outing, topping out at 95 mph in his second start of the spring. He averaged 92 mph on his four-seam fastball last season. “Hopefully that adrenaline got me to 95. Hopefully that was what it was,” said Cahill, who threw 45 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, allowed two runs on four hits and struck out three. “But I'm just getting stronger. I mean, I think the [velocity] out of the stretch was a lot better, too. I looked up a couple times. Out of the stretch, the [velocity] was good.” … Reliever Luis Garcia, who was acquired from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for the Angels’ only experienced left-handed reliever Jose Alvarez during the offseason, hit 96.7 mph with his fastball in 2/3 of an inning. He retired two of the three batters he faced, both on strikeouts. … Top pitching prospect Griffin Canning was charged with three earned runs over 1 1/3 innings. He gave up three hits, including a homer and a walk. He also struck out a batter. “He just gave up a couple hard balls,” Ausmus said. “His stuff is still really good. I thought some of the sliders had great movement on them, other ones might have been a little flat, but it’s only his second outing.” … Two-way player Jared Walsh, in his second game as a pitcher, retired all three batters he faced in the ninth inning.
EXTRA BASES: Infielder Zack Cozart still experienced some soreness in his left calf Monday morning. He was scratched from the Angels’ lineup Sunday when he felt the leg muscle lock up on on him during morning workouts. Ausmus said Monday Cozart would not play for a couple of days. … Justin Bour, who made his spring debut as designated hitter Saturday and logged another three at-bats on Monday, will make his first start at first base Tuesday. … Ausmus was a catcher for the Dodgers when the team moved spring-training locales from Vero Beach, Fla., to Glendale, Ariz., in 2009. He remembered starting in the first game at Camelback Ranch on March 1, 2009. Hiroki Kuroda was the Dodgers’ starting pitcher.
UP NEXT: The Angels will host the Chicago Cubs at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Tuesday at noon PST. Tyler Skaggs is expected to start. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: 830.