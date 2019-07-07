Pitcher JC Ramirez gets closer to return for Angels

Sidelined since last season because of Tommy John surgery, Angels pitcher JC Ramirez is getting closer to rejoining the big league club. Ramirez is slated to make another start for triple-A Salt Lake next week before the team decides whether it wants to activate him after the All-Star break.
The right-hander, 30, has pitched in seven games for Salt Lake this season. He gave up three runs in six innings Friday.
“Physically, he’s good,” Angels manager Brad Ausmus said. “He’s going to make another start.”
Ramirez could return to the Angels as a starter or a reliever. Matt Harvey (strained back muscle) has said he expects to be a part of the rotation after the break. Harvey will pitch for Salt Lake on Sunday.
Ramirez made 24 starts in 2017 and had a 4.11 earned-run average. The team discovered in April 2018 he had a torn ulnar collateral ligament. He has been rehabilitating since then.
Justin Upton sitting until after the break
Justin Upton (quadriceps tightness) is not expected to start for the Angels before the All-Star break. Upton sat out the first two months of the season because of turf toe.
Upton has hit .269 with an .806 on-base-plus-slugging percentage in 14 games since being activated last month.
Short hops
The Angels experienced a mix-up while trying to toast Shohei Ohtani’s 25th birthday Friday. In an interview with Japanese media, Ohtani indicated the composition of the song his teammates played for him was slightly off. “A song that sounded Chinese was playing,” Ohtani said. “They probably all thought it was Japanese. I think it was a Chinese birthday song.”