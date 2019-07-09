Mike Trout, Tommy La Stella to wear No. 45 during All-Star game to honor Tyler Skaggs

Tyler Skaggs will accompany Angels All-Stars in more than just spirit Tuesday night.
Mike Trout and Tommy La Stella will wear Skaggs’ number 45 jersey during the All-Star game at Progressive Field. Other All-Stars will sport No. 45 patches in Skaggs’ memory during pregame festivities and have the option to keep the patch on during the game.
“We thought it would be a good way to show some love and respect for Tyler,” Trout said. “That's going to be fun for me, it's gonna be good for him, good for his family. And I know he is looking out over us tonight. It's gonna be good.”
Skaggs, a Santa Monica native, was found dead in his Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1, one day after coordinating a Western-themed trip to Texas with his teammates. He was 27. A series opener with the Texas Rangers was postponed that night in the wake of the news.
The Southlake Police Department said it did not suspect foul play or suicide in Skaggs' death. A cause of death has not yet been released. It may not be known until the results of an autopsy are made public in early October.
In an attempt to help the grieving process, the Angels struck an agreement with the commissioner's office to honor Skaggs on a national level one week after his passing.
“It’s gonna be I’m sure a very emotional night for all of us,” said La Stella, who will miss the game because of an injury but will be in the American League dugout. “I don’t really know what to say, honestly. I don’t know what to expect. It’s one of those things that’s not gonna be easy but it’ll be right to have him with us in that way.”
Trout and Skaggs were draft-mates, selected by the Angels 15 picks apart in 2009. They lived together during the early years of their careers, first in Tempe, Ariz., then in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Skaggs was so excited to hear that Trout had agreed to a 12-year, $426.5-million contract with the Angels this spring that he launched a FaceTime call with his close friend almost instantly.
“He’s going to go down as the best player ever, and he’ll go down as an Angel in the Hall of Fame,” Skaggs raved at the time. “Greatest Angel of all time. Mr. Angel. Mr. Everything.”
Dedicating his All-Star appearance to Skaggs was a no-brainer for Trout.
A year ago, Skaggs could have joined Trout on this stage. The left-handed starting pitcher had just assembled the best first half of his career. Despite carrying a 2.64 earned-run average through his first 16 starts, Skaggs was not selected to the American League team. A groin injury derailed the rest of his season.
The snub and the injury pushed Skaggs during the offseason. He worked out with mobility coach Sarah Howard in Los Angeles and consulted with renowned strength coach Eric Cressey in Florida. Skaggs wanted to become a reliable member of the Angels’ starting rotation for an entire season, not just for one part of it.
“I think he was the best pitcher in the major leagues in June,” Trout said. “So yeah, we thought he deserved to be here. So that's another reason we're going to represent him.
“He was working hard to become the pitcher he was. I know ultimately one of his goals was to make an All-Star team.”