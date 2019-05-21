Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons injured as Angels fall to Twins

Pena struggled to maneuver efficiently through an opponent’s lineup twice and forced the Angels to subscribe to using an “opener” — that is, a reliever who enters the game in the first inning to face the top of the order and, ideally, allow the primary pitcher a chance to get through a lineup three times while facing the top three hitters only twice. The move proved beneficial. He has limited hitters to a .200 batting average, walked only two while striking out 26, and yielded only eight earned runs in 26 1/3 innings.