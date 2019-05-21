Shohei Ohtani, Andrelton Simmons injured as Angels fall to Twins

The Angels might be headed into a world of trouble.
In the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, two middle-of-the-order hitters went down.
Shohei Ohtani was hit on the right hand by a Taylor Rogers fastball as he swung and struck out on the pitch. He crouched down beside home plate before being tended to by Angels trainer Adam Nevala.
Moments later, shortstop Andrelton Simmons, who entered the game tied for the best batting average on the team, went rolling down the first base line after he tried to beat out a ground ball. He overextended his stride and his left foot landed just shy of the bag, causing the ankle to twist grotesquely.
Initial X-rays on both players were negative. Ohtani was hit on the ring finger of his right hand and will get checked on again Tuesday. Simmons’ injury is more dire, manager Brad Ausmus said. An MRI on Tuesday will determine the severity of his left ankle sprain.
“Obviously it’s tough, especially back to back,” Angels outfielder Mike Trout said. “We just got to hope for the best, hope it’s not too serious.”
Before health incidents piled up and Ty Buttrey, one of their most reliable relievers, gave up a two-run, go-ahead homer to Miguel Sano in the eighth inning, the Angels witnessed a performance that could make an upcoming roster decision tougher than expected.
Angels right-hander Felix Pena held one of the American League’s most prolific offenses to one run on four hits in five innings. It was his fifth outing entering a game in the second inning, and he continued to look like a pitcher deserving of an extended opportunity to prove himself. He struck out three and walked one, riding his slider to 10 swings and misses and two called strikes as he went.
But Pena’s position with the Angels might be in jeopardy. Now that left-hander Andrew Heaney is on the cusp of shaking the elbow inflammation that cost him the first quarter of the season, the Angels face a rotation quandary. They can send Griffin Canning, the 23-year-old who has 10 strikeouts per nine innings and is scheduled to make his fifth major league start Friday, back to the triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Alternatively, they can cut bait on veterans or they can shuffle some bullpen arms and move Pena into a relief role.
Pena was on track to be a long reliever in the major leagues when the Angels acquired him in October 2017 from the Chicago Cubs. But after beginning last season as a starter with the Bees, Pena found a place in the Angels’ rotation because of a rash of injuries. He performed well enough — he had a 4.00 ERA, struck out 83 and issued 28 walks in 90 innings as a starter — to merit a rotation tryout in spring training. He earned the fifth spot out of camp for the first time in his career.
Pena struggled to maneuver efficiently through an opponent’s lineup twice and forced the Angels to subscribe to using an “opener” — that is, a reliever who enters the game in the first inning to face the top of the order and, ideally, allow the primary pitcher a chance to get through a lineup three times while facing the top three hitters only twice. The move proved beneficial. He has limited hitters to a .200 batting average, walked only two while striking out 26, and yielded only eight earned runs in 26 1/3 innings.
Pena has also alleviated concerns about his stamina. Where he once fatigued beyond the 50-pitch mark, he can now carry velocity on his 91-92 mph fastball through at least five innings. His heater even hummed closer to 93 mph when he pitched seven scoreless innings after an opener May 9 in Detroit.
For a team in desperate need of longevity from its starting rotation, Pena has been able to provide some relief. He has thrown five or more innings in four of his last five innings.
Pena has one minor league option remaining on his contract, so he could be demoted. But his outing Monday, in front of a small fraction of the announced crowd of 34,177, might bolster an argument in Pena’s favor.