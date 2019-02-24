Angels' Shohei Ohtani says experiences prepared him for lengthy rehab

His self-assurance was shaken enough to where he solicited advice from countryman Ichiro Suzuki of the Seattle Mariners. Suzuki offered to coach him over a video call, but Ohtani instead showed up at Suzuki’s rental property with a bat in hand. More than the technical pointers he received, Ohtani treasured how Suzuki told him to have more faith in his talent, as well as the experience he gained over five professional seasons in his homeland.