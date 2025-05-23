Angels move back to .500, beating Marlins for their eighth consecutive win

Taylor Ward, right, scores after Travis d’Arnaud was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Friday at Angel Stadium.

Taylor Ward hit his 15th home run and the host Angels beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Friday night for their eighth straight win.

Ward’s solo homer in the second inning gave him seven, including two grand slams, in his past 11 games. Jorge Soler also hit his seventh homer giving the Angels (25-25) at least two homers in a club-record seven straight games. They have homered in 13 consecutive games, the longest active MLB streak.

Ward added a sacrifice fly and Logan O’Hoppe an RBI double for a 3-0 lead in the fourth.

Catcher’s interference, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded made it 6-0 in the sixth.

Advertisement

Yusei Kikuchi (1-4) went 5 2/3 scoreless innings, giving up seven hits and four walks while striking out five. He picked up his first win in 11 starts this season. Kenley Jansen walked two in the ninth but got his 11th save in 11 opportunities.

Ward’s homer gave him an extra-base hit in nine straight games, tying Darin Erstad (1998) for the club record.

Sandy Alcantara (2-7) went 5 1/3 innings, giving up six runs, five earned, with two walks and six strikeouts for Miami (19-30).

Advertisement

Eric Wagaman had three hits including his fourth homer of the season in the seventh and a two-run single in the eighth.

Kyle Stowers had an RBI double among his three hits. He has a 20-game on-base streak and has hit safely in 10 straight.