Shohei Ohtani will make $650,000 with the Angels this season

The Angels on Monday signed Shohei Ohtani to a contract worth $650,000.
Ohtani was paid the minimum $545,000 last season, when he was honored as the American League rookie of the year.
The minimum salary this season is $555,000. Beyond that, major league teams can pay whatever they like to players with fewer than three years of experience.
On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Rays assigned a salary of $573,700 to pitcher Blake Snell, the AL Cy Young Award winner last season. Snell has played two full seasons in the major leagues.
"The Rays have the right under the collective bargaining agreement to renew me at or near the league-minimum salary,” Snell said in a statement. “They also have the ability to more adequately compensate me, as other organizations have done with players who have similar achievements to mine. The Rays chose the former.”
In 2014, after Mike Trout had finished second in the AL most valuable player voting in each of his first two full seasons, the Angels signed him for $1 million — even though, like Ohtani and Snell, he was not yet eligible for salary arbitration.
One month later, the Angels signed Trout to a six-year, $144.5-million contract extension.