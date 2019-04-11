Angels' Shohei Ohtani continues to make progress in elbow rehab

Angels left-hander Andrew Heaney, who received a cortisone shot to relieve inflammation in his elbow last week, did light throwing for the second day in a row Wednesday.… Third baseman Zack Cozart was not in the lineup so he could mentally reset and work with the team’s hitting coaches, Ausmus said. Cozart has been mired in a slump since the season began, with one hit in 30 at-bats. Cozart has struck out six times, including in his final at-bat Tuesday night, when a third strike was called on a fastball that appeared off the plate. Even though he went hitless for an eighth game in a row, Ausmus said he was encouraged. "You can’t base it on the results,” he said. “In the last at-bat, there was something that felt right. Hopefully it bears fruit. It was something [he and the hitting coaches] had been working on and he felt it.” … Before Wednesday’s series finale, the Angels recalled right-hander Jaime Barria from triple-A Salt Lake and right-handed pitcher Luke Bard was sent down in Barrio’s place. Barria, who made 26 starts for the Angels last year, is expected to pitch out of the bullpen for now. Just like Justin Anderson, who was optioned to Salt Lake for an extra infielder on Monday, Bard’s demotion was not performance-related, Ausmus said.