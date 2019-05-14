Homers by Shohei Ohtani and Tommy La Stella lift Angels over Twins

The Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 5-4 on Monday evening at Target Field because of big hits and a locked-in bullpen.
Tommy La Stella hit his team-leading 10th homer to break a 4-4 tie in the sixth inning. He crushed it 369 feet, just far enough to fall into the left-field seats for the first opposite-field home run of his career. The infielder has been the Angels’ unlikeliest source of power this season.
But the Angels saw power where they expected it, too.
Shohei Ohtani had gone without an extra-base hit in his first five games since returning from Tommy John surgery. He remedied that, launching a towering two-run home run to left-center field off Twins starter Jose Berrios. The ball reached a height of 121 feet before arcing down and hitting off a ribbon scoreboard above the Target Field bullpens. The blast gave the Angels a 3-2 lead in the third inning.
Berrios has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season. He had allowed 0.92 walks-and-hits-per-innings-pitched, held batters to a .245 on-base percentage and struck out nearly nine batters per nine innings.
The Angels turned Berrios around. They collected 12 hits, drew three walks and scored five runs in his 5 2/3-inning outing. Berrios had never allowed more than nine hits in a start. He also had not given up five or more runs since last July.
The Angels had baserunners early but didn’t score until Marwin Gonzalez misplayed Mike Trout’s third-inning single in right field. As the ball bounced into a corner, La Stella scored from first base. Trout scored moments later on Ohtani’s home run.
The Angels padded their one-run lead in the fourth, but it did not last long. Angels starter Tyler Skaggs, who struggled to find the strike zone all evening, allowed a game-tying home run to Gonzalez with two out in the fifth. It was his 100th pitch, and he threw one more to get out of the inning.
The Angels’ offense picked up Skaggs after his five-hit, four-run outing. The bullpen played perhaps a bigger role, yielding just two hits the rest of the game.
After Justin Anderson struck out the side in the sixth, Ty Buttrey threw two scoreless innings. Hansel Robles earned his fourth save of the season and the Angels improved to 20-21.