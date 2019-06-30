Tommy La Stella selected to represent Angels in MLB All-Star game

Tommy La Stella remembers an offseason conversation sometime in 2015, before the business of baseball intruded on his enjoyment of the sport.
Joe Maddon, the Chicago Cubs manager for whom he played four seasons before being traded to the Angels in November, walked La Stella through the role he’d been asked to fill. It wasn’t glamorous. Pinch-hitters are rarely glorified. But it was pivotal to the Cubs’ mission to have a contact hitter like La Stella on the bench.
Sometimes the role weighed on La Stella. At one point in 2016, a few months before the Cubs beat the Cleveland Indians to win the franchise’s first World Series in 108 years, he declined to accept a minor league assignment. He was hitting .295 in 105 at-bats over 51 games at the time but the Cubs chose to replace him on the active roster with a utility player, Chris Coghlan, who had a .155 average. Disappointed, La Stella went home to New Jersey to decide if he wanted to play baseball.
Eventually he decided yes and reported to triple-A, rejoined the Cubs roster as a bench player and celebrated a World Series victory with his teammates. Eventually he stopped minding the limited frequency of his playing time and dedicated himself to excelling in his role.
Nearly three years later, La Stella is excelling in a different role. Entering Sunday’s game, he was second on the Angels in batting average, third in on-base-plus-slugging percentage and fourth in games played. He has sat near the top of those lists all season.
La Stella’s peers around baseball noticed. They voted him into his first All-Star game as a reserve, the league announced Sunday.
“It’s a lot honestly,” La Stella said. “It’s a lot of kind of reflecting back on getting here and all the people helping me along the way. My parents, my friends, everybody back home. They were pushing for me to make the All-Star game. I’m happier for them honestly. It means more to them because they were so excited for me and wanted it for me. To everybody back home, thank you.”
La Stella will join teammate Mike Trout in Cleveland for the festivities, which begin July 8 with the home run derby. It will be the first time Trout, earlier this week elected a starter for the seventh consecutive year, has a teammate at the All-Star game since Albert Pujols and Hector Santiago were on the American League roster in 2015.
It’s also the first time the Angels have had a second baseman elected to an All-Star team since Howie Kendrick in 2011.
“It seems like he’s really enjoying himself,” manager Brad Ausmus said. “Baseball’s a business but it’s a lot more fun when you treat it as a game. I think he’s able to do that right now.”