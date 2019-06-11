Tommy La Stella's numbers ‘out of nowhere’ spark All-Star ballot love

Days after stating he was healthy again, starter Matt Harvey was pulled off his rehabilitation assignment. The right-hander aggravated his upper back, a sprain that sent him to the injured list May 25. Ausmus said he wasn’t sure whether Harvey felt the symptoms during his rehab start Saturday, when he allowed eight hits and eight runs and threw 83 pitches in 2 2/3 innings for triple-A Salt Lake. Harvey’s fastball velocity dropped from 92 mph in the first inning of the outing to as low as 89 mph, according to readings on the stadium radar gun. … Shortstop Andrelton Simmons, sidelined with a severe left ankle sprain, began incorporating lateral movements in his fielding drills. He also took batting practice before Monday’s game. … Outfielder Justin Upton, who began a rehab assignment Friday, might be reinstated from the 60-day injured list during the Angels’ upcoming 13-game road swing, which begins Thursday in Florida against the Tampa Bay Rays. To get there, Upton, who is recovering from a left big toe sprain, must play seven innings in the field in back-to-back games and progress to nine innings in the field in consecutive games. “He feels good at the plate,” Ausmus said. “He feels good in the outfield. [A staff member] said he looks good running. All signs are pointing in the positive direction.” … The Angels are working out outfielder Cesar Puello at first base.