AL West preview: Rangers could bounce back, but Angels will struggle again

By Steve HensonStaff Writer 
Only two years ago, the American League Central was crowned the worst division in MLB history. Last season, the Central was the only division in either league to boast four teams with winning records.

So maybe there is hope for the AL West, which supplanted the Central as the worst division in baseball. Then again, maybe that hope is merely a rite of spring, to be dashed during the long summer grind.

Sure, the Texas Rangers won the World Series in 2023, but cratered to a 78-84 record in 2024. With key players returning from injuries, they are the trendy favorite to win the West.

Why? Because the perennial division champion Houston Astros shed payroll by dumping Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman, Justin Verlander and Ryan Pressly.

Because the Seattle Mariners were comatose all winter, failing to complement their outstanding starting rotation with bats.

Because while the (West Sacramento?) Athletics are improved, they are miles — from here to the state capitol — from contender status.

And because the Angels show zero indication they will improve enough from their 99-loss 2024 campaign to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

1 | Texas Rangers

2024 | 78-84, Tied 3rd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2023

The Rangers have most of the players who shined during the 2023 run to the World Series title, and they have the same manager, four-time World Series champion Bruce Bochy. With Corey Seager at shortstop, Marcus Semien at second base, Josh Jung at third and offseason steal Jake Burger at first, the infield is set. Former Dodger Joc Pederson will add pop as the designated hitter. Young outfielders Evan Carter and Wyatt Langford should improve. Adolis Garcia slipped a notch from his 2023 postseason heroics but remains a power threat.

A healthy Jacob deGrom at the top of the rotation is a fingers-crossed plus, Nathan Eovaldi is reliable and former Vanderbilt teammates and first-round picks Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter will be thrust into the rotation because of injuries to Jon Gray and Cody Bradford. Texas let Kirby Yates and his 33 saves sign with the Dodgers and 2023 postseason hero José Leclerc sign with the Athletics, leaving Bochy to admit he’s entering the season without a defined closer.

2 | Houston Astros

2024 | 88-74, 1st in West

Last year in playoffs | 2024

Familiar names have departed but the Astros still have energizer bunny Jose Altuve — who has moved from second base to left field — and hitting savant Yordan Alvarez to build around. Power-hitting first baseman Christian Walker was signed as a free agent, Jeremy Peña begins his fourth year as a productive shortstop, and Yainer Diaz is one of baseball’s best catchers.

Framber Valdez and Hunter Brown head a rotation that might lack depth, and Josh Hader still has electric stuff closing games. Houston has won the West four years in a row and seven of the last eight years, so they can’t be counted out even after shedding fixtures Tucker and Bregman.
3 | Seattle Mariners

2024 | 85-77, 3rd in West

Last year in playoffs | 2022

Center fielder Julio Rodríguez has seen his wins above replacement decline two years in a row after his rookie of the year splash in 2022, but at 24, he easily could rebound. The problem is that catcher Cal Raleigh is about the only other proven bat.

Seattle’s starting pitching is among the best in baseball even with George Kirby starting the season on the injured list. Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and Luis Castillo are durable and formidable. Bryan Woo and Emerson Hancock are promising. Closer Andrés Muñoz has a big arm.
4 | Athletics

2024 | 69-93, 4th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2020

The A’s are finally out of Oakland, having secured a deal for a Las Vegas stadium and a temporary home in Sacramento. Oh, and they started spending, signing starter Luis Severino to a three-year, $67-million deal, the largest guaranteed contract in franchise history. They also locked up big bat Brent Rooker to a five-year, $60-million extension and signed Leclerc to a one-year, $10-million deal.

The A’s improved from 50 to 69 victories last season, although another leap to .500 would require continued improvement from several young players, chiefly catcher Shea Langeliers, outfielders Lawrence Butler and JJ Bleday, and first baseman Tyler Soderstrom.

5 | Angels

2024 | 63-99, 5th in West

Last year in playoffs | 2014

Mike Trout has moved to right field and everyone in Orange County is rooting for an injury-free season from the future Hall of Famer. It’s jarring to realize this will be his 15th season and that he’ll turn 34 in August. Still, though, not a single playoff win. And expecting the first one this year is beyond wishful thinking.

The Angels do boast promising youngsters, including shortstop Zach Neto — who will open the season on the IL — catcher Logan O’Hoppe and first baseman Nolan Schanuel. They still lack enough pitching even after signing free agent starters Yusei Kikuchi and Kyle Hendricks and closer Kenley Jansen.

On the bright side, oft-injured, highly paid and poorly motivated third baseman Anthony Rendon won’t be around as a distraction after reporting that he’ll miss the entire season with a hip injury.

Steve Henson

Steve Henson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter at the Los Angeles Times. He previously served as an editor and reporter in the Sports department. Henson was a leader in digital-only newsrooms from 2007-19 as a senior editor and columnist at Yahoo Sports and as senior editor at the USA Today Sports Media Group. This is his second stint at The Times, having covered the Dodgers and UCLA as well as doing enterprise, investigative and features writing from 1985-2007. Henson was awarded first place in sports features in 2023 and in 2021 by the L.A. Press Club. He has been honored several times by APSE — most recently in 2023 and 2021 — and also by the California News Publishers Assn., the Football Writers Assn. of America and U.S. Basketball Writers Assn.

