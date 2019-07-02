Angels’ Tyler Skaggs remembered for confidence, competitiveness and wit

Skaggs was approaching the prime of life — healthy on the mound, and newly wed to his wife, Carli, in December. For the Angels, there was the sickening symmetry of a decade ago, when 22-year-old pitcher Nick Adenhart was killed by a drunk driver. The organization released a statement during the afternoon that read, in part, “Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family.” His teammates relayed their grief and shock.