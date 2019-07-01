Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27

The Angels announced Monday that pitcher Tyler Skaggs died. The team was scheduled to begin a series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, but the game has been canceled.
The Southlake, Texas, police department released the following statement: “[Monday] at 2:18 p.m. CDT the Southlake Police Department responded to a call of an unconscious made in a room in the Hilton hotel at 1400 Plaza Place. Officers arrived and found the male unresponsive, and he was pronounced deceased at the scene.”
The statement went on to say that no foul play is suspected and an investigation is ongoing.
“It is with great sorrow that we report Tyler Skaggs passed away earlier today in Texas,” the Angels said in a statement.
“Tyler has, and always will be, an important part of the Angels Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife Carli and his entire family during this devastating time.
“There are no other details at this time, please keep Tyler’s family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The Angels’ clubhouse did not open Monday and the entire Angels team and traveling party left Globe Life Park for the hotel upon being informed of Skaggs’ death..The Rangers had already begun a news conference, and manager Chris Woodward said: “There were a lot of pretty emotional guys in our clubhouse. Some guys knew him. Guys were physically shaken. This isn’t something we deal with on a daily basis. It’s heartbreaking. You can tell our guys were pretty upset.”
Skaggs, 27, attended Santa Monica High School. He had been one of the Angels’ most reliable pitchers this season, going 7-7 with an ERA of 4.29 in 79 2/3 innings. He was 28-38 with a 4.41 ERA in seven major league seasons.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred issued the following statement: “I am deeply saddened by today’s tragedy in Texas. All of us at Major League Baseball extend our deepest condolences to Tyler’s wife, Carli, their family, their friends and all of his Angels’ teammates and colleagues. We will support the Angels’ organization through this most difficult period, and we will make a variety of resources available to Tyler’s teammates and other members of the baseball family.”
Skaggs was a first-round draft pick of the Angels in 2009. He was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2010 along with Joe Saunders, Patrick Corbin and Rafael Rodriguez for Dan Haren and made his major league debut in 2012. Skaggs was traded back to the Angels after the 2013 season along with Adam Eaton for Mark Trumbo.
“It’s one of those moments where you’re just kind of numb to life,” Woodward said. “I personally heard tremendous things about him, and everybody spoke very highly of him. It’s just a sad situation. Our hearts go out to him. We’re thinking about his family, his wife, everybody who knew him. It gives you perspective of how fragile life is.
“He was an intriguing guy. Really good stuff. And everyone spoke very highly of him from a character standpoint. He was a guy who was tough to root against. Hard to be mad at a guy knowing he was so well liked among his coaches and players. It’s awful to think he’s not going to be around anymore.”