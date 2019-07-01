Timeline of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs’ career in professional baseball

2012 season: Promoted to the majors and made his first start Aug. 22 for the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs in 6 2/3 innings and getting the win against Miami. Went 1-3 with a 5.83 ERA in six major league starts. Was one of five players to appear in the MLB All-Star Futures game in both 2011 and 2012, joining Nolan Arenado (Rockies), Manny Machado (Orioles), Wil Myers (Royals) and Jurickson Profar (Rangers).