Angels vs. Boston Reds Sox: Latest news, odds and analysis

Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Red Sox

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nick Pivetta delivers a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on May 9. (Nick Wass / Associated Press)

The Angels enter their series with the Boston Red Sox looking to lower their-league worst 5.23 team ERA and get out of last place in the American League West.

The Angels are 3-1 in the last four games Griffin Canning has started, and he’ll be on the mound again Friday. He has given up two runs or fewer in four of his last five appearances despite a 5.19 ERA.

Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta leads MLB in walks with 22, but the Red Sox have gone 6-1 in his seven starts. He has a 3.19 ERA.

The Angels’ offense is 10th in MLB in runs per game with 4.56, but they are registering just 3.95 per game on the road while getting 5.24 runs per game at home. They rank last in the league in walks per at-bat.

(VSiN)

The Red Sox are 11-11 straight up at home this season and are 11-5-1 to the under in their last 16 games. The Angels have given up four or more runs in 15 of their last 21 games and are 3-8 on the run line in their last 11 games.

