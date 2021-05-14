Angels vs. Boston Reds Sox: Latest news, odds and analysis

Angels manager Joe Maddon gave Mike Trout, David Fletcher and Justin Upton the day off in the team’s series finale against the Houston Astros on Wednesday, so a mostly refreshed squad with be on the field for Friday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. The game is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. PDT.
⚾ Pitching matchup: Griffin Canning (RHP 3-2, 5-19 ERA) will start for the Angels (16-20) opposite Nick Pivetta (RHP, 5-0, 3.19 ERA) for the Red Sox (23-16).
The Angels enter their series with the Boston Red Sox looking to lower their-league worst 5.23 team ERA and get out of last place in the American League West.
The Angels are 3-1 in the last four games Griffin Canning has started, and he’ll be on the mound again Friday. He has given up two runs or fewer in four of his last five appearances despite a 5.19 ERA.
Red Sox starter Nick Pivetta leads MLB in walks with 22, but the Red Sox have gone 6-1 in his seven starts. He has a 3.19 ERA.
The Angels’ offense is 10th in MLB in runs per game with 4.56, but they are registering just 3.95 per game on the road while getting 5.24 runs per game at home. They rank last in the league in walks per at-bat.
The Red Sox are 11-11 straight up at home this season and are 11-5-1 to the under in their last 16 games. The Angels have given up four or more runs in 15 of their last 21 games and are 3-8 on the run line in their last 11 games.
Anthony Rendon expected to play Friday
Angels manager Joe Maddon said he expects third baseman Anthony Rendon to return to the lineup Friday after missing the last 10 days with a knee contusion. Rendon was injured on May 3 after fouling a ball off his leg, but resumed baseball activities in the last week.
Maddon said as long as Rendon felt alright after pregame batting practice, he would be activated from the injured list and put back in the lineup.
This was Rendon’s second time on the injured list this season. In the 15 games he has played this season, the 30-year-old is batting .276 with an .814 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and three home runs. In his absence over the last week, Phil Gosselin had filled in at third base.
In other injury news, Maddon said catcher Max Stassi (concussion) is “not quite ready” to return to action.
Pitcher Alex Cobb (blister) threw under the guidance of pitching coach Matt Wise on Friday, but the team still has not decided when he will make his next start.
José Iglesias confident Angels defense will improve, starting with himself
Angels shortstop José Iglesias lit up on Friday afternoon when asked why he loves his position.
“It’s fun,” Iglesias said. “I get opportunities to help the team. You get a lot of opportunities to be on ESPN, making Top-10 plays.”
During the spring and the early days of the regular season, Iglesias was doing just that: producing one highlight reel moment after another – over-the-shoulder catches in left, barehanded plays on the infield, throws to first from his back – for an Angels team that was banking on its defense to be a catalyst for success this season.
But since then, the group has struggled. And Iglesias has been at the forefront of the decline.
Entering Friday, the Angels were last in the majors with negative-30 defensive runs saved according to Sports Info Solutions, which rates individual players as above or below average on defense.
Catcher was the team’s worst defensive position, earning a score of negative-eight. But shortstop was second, with a negative-six mark that was tied for second-worst in baseball.
The starting shortstop in 32 of the Angels’ first 36 games, Iglesias has committed eight errors for a career-low .927 fielding percentage. Some have been out of his control, such as when he was slid into trying to turn a double-play against the Toronto Blue Jays or bouncing throws to first go unpicked by a teammate. But there have been several routine plays the 10-year veteran has missed, too.
“It’s just baseball,” Iglesias said. “It’s not going to be the last time I make an error. I hope I make so many more – it means I’m playing. I’m not concerned at all.”
On the whole, however, better defense could be critical for the Angels moving forward. It’s one reason the team’s strong underlying pitching metrics haven’t produced better results (the Angels had the highest ERA, 5.23, entering Friday). And it’s something manager Joe Maddon said this week the coaching staff is evaluating.
“We’re trying to make some adaptations on defense if we need to, to cover it up a little bit,” Maddon said, adding: “It would be something that’s probably not very obvious. That very laser thin difference between a positive for you a negative … micro kind of adjustments that might be helpful.”
Maddon has repeatedly mentioned the absence of third baseman Anthony Rendon and catcher Max Stassi as a key factor in the team’s overall defensive struggles. But individual improvements from players such as Iglesias, who had the second-best fielding percentage (.985) among all MLB shortstops between 2013 and 2020, will be important as well.
“Our defense has not been our best thing this year, starting from me,” Iglesias said. “We got to play better … We’re gonna work harder to play better as a team, and I’m going to make sure that I’m leading the way.”