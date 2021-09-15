Joe Maddon hopes MVP race not ‘swayed’ by HR battle between Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Joe Maddon hopes MVP race isn’t ‘swayed’ by HR battle between Shohei Ohtani, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Long out of the playoff picture, the Angels lost the need for any scoreboard watching this September.
On Tuesday afternoon, manager Joe Maddon said he hasn’t been consumed by the tight race for the major leagues’ home run crown either.
For the first time since June 28, Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani entered Tuesday trailing in the long ball race, after Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. passed him Monday by belting his 45th of the season.
While that development reignited the MVP debate between Ohtani and Guerrero in some baseball circles, Maddon tried to isolate its importance to the all-around year-end award.
"[Guerrero is] having a wonderful offensive year, no question about it, but so is our guy,” Maddon said. “And I hope that people don’t get swayed to think that just by winning the home run title, that would impact the MVP race.”
Guerrero and Ohtani have been jockeying for both honors — MVP and the home run title — for most of the summer.
The Angels’ lineup struggled to generate offense in a rubber-match loss to the Houston Astros on Sunday.
Ohtani’s historic two-way season, including 44 home runs and 94 RBIs as a batter to go with a 3.36 earned-run average with 136 strikeouts as a pitcher, has made him the heavy favorite for the American League MVP.
Lately, however, Guerrero has helped lift the Blue Jays into the thick of the wild-card race while also keeping his chances of becoming the majors’ first triple crown winner since 2012 alive.
Guerrero entered Tuesday leading the AL in batting average and tied for third in RBIs.
Ohtani, meanwhile, remains the MLB leader in wins above replacement, according to both Fangraphs and Baseball Reference.
Ohtani said earlier this season that both the MVP award and home run title are accomplishments he’d be honored to win, though he also noted he is simply focused on finishing the season “strong and healthy.”
Maddon is also intrigued by the home run race — something an Angels player hasn’t won since Troy Glaus’ club-record 47-homer season in 2000 — even if it isn’t something he is following too closely.
“It’s gonna continue along this way,” Maddon said.
Indeed, with three weeks left in the season, there’s still plenty of time for both races to come down to the wire.
Jo Adell out of Angels’ lineup again; Alex Cobb could return Thursday
Jo Adell was out of the Angels’ lineup for a second-straight game on Tuesday as he continues to battle backside soreness.
Adell got hurt on Saturday night after colliding with an outfield wall trying to make a catch. Manager Joe Maddon said the rookie outfielder could be available off the bench for Tuesday’s series-opener against the Chicago White Sox, but wasn’t sure how soon he could start again.
Adell had been in the midst of a hot-streak, with hits in eight-straight games. Since being called up in early August, the former first-round pick is batting .246 with four home runs and 26 RBIs.
Cobb could pitch Thursday
The Angels are hopeful that pitcher Alex Cobb could take the mound in Thursday’s series-finale at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Cobb has been out since late July with a right wrist injury, but felt good after a recent three-inning simulated game last Friday.
In 15 starts this season, Cobb has a 3.82 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings.
Pitchers coming back
Relief pitchers Jose Marte and Austin Warren could rejoin the Angels active roster as soon as this weekend, while starter Reid Detmers is scheduled to be activated around Sep. 25, according to Maddon.
All three have been out since battling COVID-19 issues late last month.
Marte is scheduled to be back for Friday’s game against the Oakland A’s. Warren is expected back for Sunday’s finale of that series. And Detmers is continuing to get stretched out for either a start or bulk-relief role over the final week of the season.
Ohtani’s next start
Maddon said Shohei Ohtani’s next pitching start is “penciled” down for Friday against the A’s.