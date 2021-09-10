Angels vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, news, odds and score

Shohei Ohtani to bat second in the Angels lineup for the 103rd time this season
Shohei Ohtani will have an at-bat before he takes the ball on the mound Friday against the Houston Astros.
Ohtani is batting second in the Angels lineup for the 103rd time this season. He’s hit 37 of his American League-leading 43 home runs from the two-hole.
Here’s the Angels lineup against Astros left-hander Framber Valdez:
David Fletcher (RH) 2B
Shohei Ohtani (LH) SP
Phil Gosselin (RH) 3B
Jo Adell (RH) LF
Jack Mayfield (RH) SS
Jared Walsh (LH) 1B
Kurt Suzuki (RH) C
Brandon Marsh (LF) CF
Juan Lagares (RH) RF
Struggling Luis Rengifo gets a bit of praise from manager Joe Maddon
Infielder Luis Rengifo has struggled at the plate for two years. But he did homer Tuesday, so manager Joe Maddon gave the utility man praise before Friday’s game.
“The thing I really like and want to see with all our guys, is his heads-up play,” he said. “Getting signs, reacting well on the bases, working good at-bats, accepting walks and not expanding the strike zone.”
As a rookie in 2019, the switch-hitting Rengifo showed promise, batting .238 with a .595 OPS over 408 plate appearances. He hit seven home runs and looked like he might become the everyday second baseman for years to come.
The promise evaporated in 2020 when he batted .156 with one homer in 106 plate appearances, spending much of the season at the Angels alternate site. He hasn’t been much better in 2021, batting .163 with three home runs in 105 plate appearances. His OPS over the last two seasons is a feeble .469.
Alex Cobb takes another step toward returning to the roster
Alex Cobb threw a simulated game Friday in Houston and Angels manager Joe Maddon gave it a thumbs-up.
“He kept getting better over the three innings,” Maddon said. “He said he didn’t even think about his wrist.”
Cobb was one of the Angels most effective starters through July, going 7-3 with a 3.82 ERA in 15 starts. However, he hasn’t pitched since July 23 because of a right wrist injury that at first didn’t appear serious.
Maddon said the Angels will evaluate how Cobb feels Saturday before taking the next step, which could be a start for the Angels or for a minor league team.
Cobb, 33, is in the last year of a four-year, $57 million deal signed with the Baltimore Orioles.