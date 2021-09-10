Angels vs. Houston Astros: Live updates, news, odds and score

Struggling Luis Rengifo gets a bit of praise from manager Joe Maddon

Angels shortstop Luis Rengifo throws to first against the San Diego Padres on Sept. 7. (Gregory Bull / Associated Press)

Infielder Luis Rengifo has struggled at the plate for two years. But he did homer Tuesday, so manager Joe Maddon gave the utility man praise before Friday’s game.

“The thing I really like and want to see with all our guys, is his heads-up play,” he said. “Getting signs, reacting well on the bases, working good at-bats, accepting walks and not expanding the strike zone.”

As a rookie in 2019, the switch-hitting Rengifo showed promise, batting .238 with a .595 OPS over 408 plate appearances. He hit seven home runs and looked like he might become the everyday second baseman for years to come.

The promise evaporated in 2020 when he batted .156 with one homer in 106 plate appearances, spending much of the season at the Angels alternate site. He hasn’t been much better in 2021, batting .163 with three home runs in 105 plate appearances. His OPS over the last two seasons is a feeble .469.