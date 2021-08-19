Angels vs. Tigers: Angels look to build on Shohei Ohtani’s breakout game

Patrick Sandoval is out indefinitely due to a back injury

Patrick Sandoval was scheduled to make his 15th start of the year for the Angels Thursday.

Instead, the morning saw manager Joe Maddon tell media that Sandoval is “not going to be pitching for a while” after being placed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday.

Sandoval, who has a left lumbar spine stress reaction, is not with the team while he undergoes testing on the back injury, Maddon said. It remains to be seen if he’ll return this season. The 24-year-old has been one of the Angels’ most consistent arms all season, posting a 3.62 ERA and 94 strikeouts across 87 innings.

Good news did come, however, in the form of an update on starter Alex Cobb, who’s been out since late July with a wrist injury. Maddon said Cobb threw yesterday, and was feeling better.

“He didn’t feel anything, so it was a good day,” Maddon said.

Jose Quintana will take the mound for the Angels today in place of Sandoval, the lefty’s first start since May 30. Quintana, once a trusty starter with the White Sox and Cubs, fell out of the rotation after a rocky beginning to the year, but hasn’t allowed a run out of the bullpen in August.

“He’s been throwing strikes, and that’s the big thing with Q,” Maddon said.

The manager said Quintana was “excited” to return to a starting role.