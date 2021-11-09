Angels offseason tracker: Chris Rodriguez likely to miss most of 2022 after surgery

Pitcher Chris Rodriguez likely out for most of 2022 after undergoing shoulder surgery

Chris Rodriguez pitches against the Texas Rangers during a start in August. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

CARLSBAD — Heading into a season in which they’ll need improved pitching, the Angels announced Monday they’ll be down one of their best young arms.

Right-hander Chris Rodriguez likely will miss the majority of the 2022 campaign after undergoing shoulder surgery late last month, Angels general manager Perry Minasian said during the league’s GM meetings Monday.

Rodriguez, 23, had right capsule surgery after suffering setbacks while recovering from a right lat strain that ended his 2021 season in August.

“We’re still getting second opinions and those types of things,” Minasian said. “But that’s something where, armwise, it’s gonna take some time for him to get back to where he was.”

A former fourth-round pick who missed most of the 2018 and 2019 minor league seasons with unrelated back injuries, a finally healthy Rodriguez made the Angels’ opening-day roster this year after an impressive spring training and became one of the team’s most dependable relievers over the first month of the season.

But then the rookie missed most of May with right shoulder inflammation, was sent back down to the minors to be stretched out as a starter after struggling in June, and returned to the big eagues for only two starts in August before getting hurt again.

In his 15 MLB appearances overall, he had a 3.64 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 ⅔ innings. He seemed likely to play a role on the pitching staff again next year — either as a starter or reliever — before Monday’s injury news.

“They went in there and took a look and there were some things that needed to be repaired,” Minasian said. “That’s where we’re at.”