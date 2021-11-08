Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani named a finalist for AL MVP award

Shohei Ohtani has already racked up several pieces of hardware this offseason.

On Monday, he was officially announced as a contender for the biggest award yet.

The Angels two-way star was revealed as one of three finalists for American League MVP, a long-expected development following his historic 2021 season. Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and second basemen Marcus Semien were the other finalists for the award, the winner of which will be announced on Nov. 18 on MLB Network.

Ohtani is considered the favorite after he batted .257 with 46 home runs and 100 RBIs, pitched 23 starts with a 3.18 ERA and 156 strikeouts, and led the majors in wins above replacement according to both Baseball Reference and Fangraphs.

Over the last month, he has already been honored as the MLB Players Choice Outstanding Player, Baseball America’s Player of the Year, and the 16th all-time recipient of the Commissioner’s Historic Achievement Award, receiving the latter trophy at a special ceremony before Game 1 of the World Series . He is also a finalist for the Silver Slugger award among AL designated hitters.

If Ohtani can add MVP to that mix, it will be the sixth time in Angels franchise history a player has won the award, joining Don Baylor in 1979, Vladimir Guerrero Sr. in 2014 and Mike Trout in 2014, 2016 and 2019.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian said at MLB’s GM meetings Monday that Ohtani has started working out as part of his offseason training program.

“He’s already thinking about next year and the team,” Minasian said.