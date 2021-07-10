Angels vs. Seattle Mariners updates: Mike Trout nearing rehab assignment after All-Star break

Mike Trout continues recovery as Angels evaluate options for his rehab assignment

Mike Trout continues to rehab a right calf strain (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Angels manager Joe Maddon said on Friday that star center fielder Mike Trout’s recovery from a calf strain has continued going and that the team will evaluate the options for his rehab assignment after the All-Star break.

"[His workouts] are progressing and he’s going to continue to do that during the break,” Maddon said, adding that “we’ll be able to fill in those blanks” on the plan for Trout’s rehab assignment as soon as the break is over.

The team said Trout has no hitting or throwing restriction and that he is going through a running progressing right now. The team will also be able to send Trout to any of its affiliates for the rehab assignment, with MLB health and safety protocols no longer mandating that it must be in Triple-A.

In other injury news Friday: Outfielder Justin Upton (right low back strain) is with the Angels in Seattle, but is still not expected to play this weekend according to Maddon. Upton has been out since June 22.

The Angels also made a roster move, recalling infielder Kean Wong and optioning reliever Aaron Slegers.

Here is their lineup for Friday’s series opener: