Justin Upton’s grand slam lifts Angels over Twins

Briefly stalled by a mattress, Justin Upton rose and shined Friday night in the brightest of ways for the Angels.

The left fielder returned after missing two games because of a back problem to hit a grand slam in a 10-3 victory over Minnesota at Angel Stadium.

Upton attributed his ailment to poor sleeping caused by a faulty hotel mattress.

“We travel a lot,” he said before the game. “Sometimes, you sleep bad just like somebody does when they wake up to go to work in the morning. Sometimes, you sleep bad and your body doesn’t respond well to the bed and you end up with some back tightness.”

Upton said he first felt the issue Monday night in Kansas City. Calling it “a small hiccup,” Upton said he didn’t believe his back will be a concern and deemed himself fit to return after a batting-cage session.

He then proved he was fine plus some by doubling in the fourth inning during a two-run rally before emphatically nailing down the point in the seventh.

“He didn’t miss that one,” manager Joe Maddon said. “J-Up came through.”

The inning began with the Angels leading 4-3 before David Fletcher’s RBI single off Twins reliever Randy Dobnak gave the home team a two-run edge. Following a strikeout of Shohei Ohtani, Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli decided to intentionally walk Mike Trout — with the count at 2 and 2 — to load the bases in front of Upton.

On a 1-and-1 curveball from reliever Caleb Thielbar, Upton drove the ball 410 feet to break open the score. It was his eighth career slam.

Jared Walsh had two hits, including his fourth home run, and three RBIs and Trout drove in two runs as the Angels produced 12 hits and ran away from the Twins.

Willians Astudillo, a 5-foot-9 utility man, finished the game on the mound for Minnesota, working a 1-2-3 eighth inning in his second pitching appearance.

Upton returning quickly was a marked departure of recent events for the Angels, who put four players — Anthony Rendon, Dexter Fowler, Max Stassi and Juan Lagares — on the injured list in the span of four days starting last weekend.

After a productive spring, Upton entered Friday with just seven hits in 36 at-bats (a .194 average) to start the season. He had 12 strikeouts in 42 plate appearances and one home run.

Upton explained that his timing has been off, something he continued to work on before the game.

“Guys like J-Up, they’ll go through those moments where they’re not missing anything,” Maddon said before the first pitch. “Other times, they will be just fouling it off just a tick. I thought he looked good” before suffering the back problem. “I mean, the numbers weren’t what you’re looking for. But, physically, I thought he looked pretty normal. When I see that, I know the good stuff’s right around the corner.”

Making his third start, Andrew Heaney worked through five clean innings on 62 pitches aided by three double plays, each started at third base by Luis Rengifo, who was recalled Friday.

The night, however, unraveled quickly on Heaney. Jorge Polanco singled to left to open the sixth and advanced to second when Upton mishandled the ball. Heaney then walked Max Kepler before striking out Jake Cave, his final batter.

Reliever Aaron Slegers took over and allowed a two-run double to Mitch Garver to tie the score. Josh Donaldson then singled in Garver to give the Twins a 3-2 lead.

The Angels bounced back off Dobnak in a rally that began with singles by Fletcher and Ohtani.

When the Twins attempted to cut down Fletcher at third, Ohtani advanced to second. The opportunity allowed Trout to bounce a two-run single into left field to turn a one-run deficit into a one-run lead.