Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles: Live updates, news and analysis

Shohei Ohtani named American League player of the month
Shohei Ohtani won his first American League Player of the Month award after batting .309 (25 for 81) with an .889 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 23 RBIs, six doubles, a triple, 20 runs and four stolen bases in June.
The Angels two-way star joined Mike Trout (2014 and 2018), Troy Glaus (2000) and Don Baylor (1978-79) as the only players in franchise history to record at least 20 homers and 10 stolen bases before the All-Star break.
He enters Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in Angel Stadium with a major league-high 28 homers, six of them coming over a six-game stretch from June 15-20.