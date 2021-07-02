Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles: Live updates, news and analysis

Shohei Ohtani named American League player of the month

Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats against the Detroit Tigers on June 19. (Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani won his first American League Player of the Month award after batting .309 (25 for 81) with an .889 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 23 RBIs, six doubles, a triple, 20 runs and four stolen bases in June.

The Angels two-way star joined Mike Trout (2014 and 2018), Troy Glaus (2000) and Don Baylor (1978-79) as the only players in franchise history to record at least 20 homers and 10 stolen bases before the All-Star break.

He enters Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in Angel Stadium with a major league-high 28 homers, six of them coming over a six-game stretch from June 15-20.