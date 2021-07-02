Live
Angels

Angels vs. Baltimore Orioles: Live updates, news and analysis

Griffin Canning gets the start as the Angels return home to open a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday.

Pitcher Griffin Canning delivers a pitch for the Angels during a game.
Pitcher Griffin Canning will start for the Angels against the Baltimore Orioles on Friday at Angel Stadium.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovanna 
Follow along for live updates throughout the Angels three-game home series against the Baltimore Orioles. You can expect news, notes and analysis in real time before, during and after the game, which starts at 6:38 p.m. PDT.

Shohei Ohtani named American League player of the month

By Mike DiGiovanna

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani during a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers.
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats against the Detroit Tigers on June 19.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)

Shohei Ohtani won his first American League Player of the Month award after batting .309 (25 for 81) with an .889 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 13 home runs, 23 RBIs, six doubles, a triple, 20 runs and four stolen bases in June.

The Angels two-way star joined Mike Trout (2014 and 2018), Troy Glaus (2000) and Don Baylor (1978-79) as the only players in franchise history to record at least 20 homers and 10 stolen bases before the All-Star break.

He enters Friday night’s game against the Baltimore Orioles in Angel Stadium with a major league-high 28 homers, six of them coming over a six-game stretch from June 15-20.