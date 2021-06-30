Five reasons why Shohei Ohtani is better than ever and the favorite for AL MVP

Pleased? Sure. Amazed? Of course.

But surprised?

Angels general manager Perry Minasian insists he isn’t, not when it comes to what he’s seen from Shohei Ohtani this season.

“I know that sounds crazy,” Minasian said, sitting in the visiting dugout at Tropicana Field last weekend. “But anybody who has seen him play in the past, especially in Japan — I know this is different — but the talent is there.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yes, even this level of talent.

“Seeing what I’ve seen in the past,” Minasian reiterated, having spent years scouting Ohtani in Japan before the two-way star came to the major leagues, “it doesn’t surprise me one bit.”

On Tuesday night in New York, Ohtani hit two home runs to take the major league lead with 28. On Wednesday night, he will take the mound against the Yankees with a 2.58 earned-run average. And almost every night, he is adding to his highlight reel like the sport hasn’t seen in 100 years.

No longer hindered by injuries or mechanical inconsistencies, Ohtani has vaulted to the top of All-Star voting lists and the front of the American League most-valuable-player race. And while the talent always was there, the production finally is matching it.

“Once you get yourself healthy and you know you belong here and there’s some confidence and things start going well, when you’re that talented with that kind of makeup, the sky’s the limit,” Minasian said.

Advertisement

Ohtani is batting .278 with an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.049. On the mound, he has 82 strikeouts in just 59-1/3 innings. And on the bases, he has 11 steals and four triples.

It’s all a result of improvement he has made since the start of the season, breakthroughs that turned tantalizing potential into stupefying reality.

Here are five of the biggest keys to his season so far.