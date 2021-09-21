Angels live updates: Justin Upton likely out for year; Shohei Ohtani to DH day after pitching

Shohei Ohtani back at DH after eight-inning pitching start

Shohei Ohtani will bat third for the Angels on Monday night against the Houston Astros. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

As the season enters its final couple weeks, Shohei Ohtani’s playing time remains full-speed ahead.

A day after throwing 108 pitches in an eight-inning start on the mound, Ohtani was back in the Angels’ lineup for Monday night’s series opener against the Houston Astros as designated hitter.

Ohtani has played in all but four of the Angels’ games this season.

I guess attaching the actual lineup would be good too pic.twitter.com/F8T1n0PTJ6 — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) September 20, 2021

Maddon also said the Angels are planning to give Ohtani at least one more start before the end of the season, as long as he continues to feel good. Ohtani had battled arm soreness last week but felt good enough by Sunday to take the mound.

Maddon said on Sunday that giving Ohtani another start or two, and in turn building upon his innings-pitched total of 123 1/3 this year, could help prepare him for an even bigger workload on the mound next season.

Short hops

— As scheduled, the Angels added reliever Austin Warren back to the active roster Monday. Warren had been out since last month, when he went on the injured list amid the team’s COVID-19 issues. Right-hander Cooper Criswell was optioned in a corresponding move.

— Maddon didn’t have an update on outfielder Jo Adell’s status, saying it remains unlikely that Adell will return before the end of the season. Adell has been out since Sept. 11, when he sustained a left abdominal strain after crashing into an outfield wall trying to make a catch.