Angels live updates: Justin Upton likely out for year; Shohei Ohtani to DH day after pitching

Shohei Ohtani back at DH after eight-inning pitching start
As the season enters its final couple weeks, Shohei Ohtani’s playing time remains full-speed ahead.
A day after throwing 108 pitches in an eight-inning start on the mound, Ohtani was back in the Angels’ lineup for Monday night’s series opener against the Houston Astros as designated hitter.
Ohtani has played in all but four of the Angels’ games this season.
Maddon also said the Angels are planning to give Ohtani at least one more start before the end of the season, as long as he continues to feel good. Ohtani had battled arm soreness last week but felt good enough by Sunday to take the mound.
Maddon said on Sunday that giving Ohtani another start or two, and in turn building upon his innings-pitched total of 123 1/3 this year, could help prepare him for an even bigger workload on the mound next season.
Short hops
— As scheduled, the Angels added reliever Austin Warren back to the active roster Monday. Warren had been out since last month, when he went on the injured list amid the team’s COVID-19 issues. Right-hander Cooper Criswell was optioned in a corresponding move.
— Maddon didn’t have an update on outfielder Jo Adell’s status, saying it remains unlikely that Adell will return before the end of the season. Adell has been out since Sept. 11, when he sustained a left abdominal strain after crashing into an outfield wall trying to make a catch.
Justin Upton not expected to return from back injury before end of season
Angels manager Joe Maddon said Monday that outfielder Justin Upton is unlikely to return before the end of the season. Upton has been on the injured list since Sept. 5 because of a right lumbar strain in his back.
“He’s up there [in the clubhouse] working out, but I don’t anticipate him back,” Maddon said.
If Upton is indeed finished, it will mark the end of a difficult 2021 season for the 34-year-old, who Maddon said was hampered by back issues during the second half of the campaign.
Upton batted just .211 in 89 games with 17 home runs, 41 RBIs and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of .705. It marked the third consecutive season that the four-time All-Star had a batting average of .215 or worse and an OPS below .725.
After slumping through the first month and a half, Upton caught fire after being bumped up to the leadoff spot in late May, hitting .326 with 15 RBIs over a 25-game stretch that lasted until late June.
“When we put him in the leadoff spot, my goodness,” Maddon said. “He just took off with it.”
On June 22, however, Upton sustained a back injury that forced him to miss 21 games. And after returning, the 15-year veteran didn’t look the same, going just 12 for 95 before suffering his lumber strain.
Maddon said Upton’s back bothered him throughout that stretch.
“His back started to hurt, and the whole thing changed,” Maddon said. “And when he came back, he wasn’t quite the same.”
Asked where he views Upton fitting into the team next season — which will be Upton’s last of a five-year, $106-million contract — Maddon said Upton will “be in the mix” with other young outfielders Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh for the two spots alongside Mike Trout.
“I like the guy a lot,” Maddon said. “I like him in the dugout. He does have leadership qualities. And I’d like to believe that there’s more of what we saw when he was really hot. He carried for us for about a month. It’s just been a tough year physically for him.”
