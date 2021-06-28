Angels vs. New York Yankees updates: Mike Trout put on 60-day IL, but is more than 50% healed

Mike Trout moved to 60-day IL, but is more than 50% healed

Mike Trout was transferred to the 60-day IL on Monday. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

NEW YORK — The Angels transferred injured center fielder Mike Trout on the 60-day IL Monday, meaning the three-time MVP officially won’t return from his Grade 2 right calf strain until after next month’s All-Star break from July 12-15.

However, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Trout is progressing well and on Monday took his first swings in the batting cage since suffering his injury while running the bases in a game on May 17. Maddon still didn’t know exactly when Trout will be able to return, but said he is more than 50% healed from the injury.

“He did some nice baseball activity,” Maddon said. “He’s moving in the right direction.”

The Angels moved Trout from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL in order to create an opening on the 40-man roster for outfielder Scott Schebler, who had his contract selected Monday and will start in left field for the Angels as they open a four-game series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium.

Players on the 60-day IL don’t count against a team’s 40-man roster.

In a corresponding move, the Angels optioned infielder Kean Wong — one of several infielders who had been filling in at corner outfield spots as the Angels have battled a string of injuries recently.

“He’s a real outfielder,” Maddon said of Schebler, who hit .148 with three doubles in 11 games with the Angels earlier this season. “I think Schebler permits us to move everybody around again in the outfield, and give us a guy who has played out there on a regular basis.”

As for Trout, Maddon said the team hadn’t finalized a potential rehab assignment for him to complete before returning to the big leagues, but reiterated that he is progressing well.

“I don’t know all the answers to those questions, except that he is doing well, he is making progress,” Maddon said.

Trout was batting .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBIs and an on-base-plus-slugging percentage of 1.090 before getting hurt.

In other roster news Monday: Maddon said outfielder Justin Upton (right low back strain) should be able to come off the injured list when eligible this weekend.

Here’s the Angels lineup for Monday night: