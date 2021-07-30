Angels vs. Oakland Athletics: Live updates, news and analysis from Friday’s game

Angels trade Andrew Heaney to Yankees, Tony Watson to Giants
The Angels sold a couple pieces before Friday’s MLB trade deadline. But they weren’t all-out sellers, either.
Starter Andrew Heaney was shipped to the New York Yankees and reliever Tony Watson was dealt to the San Francisco Giants, both netting the club a collection of pitching prospects in return.
But the team’s seemingly biggest trade pieces — such as closer Raisel Iglesias and starter Alex Cobb — didn’t wind up moving, keeping much of the Angels’ core intact as they sit six games out of a playoff spot.
It’s a scenario that many players and coaches in the Angels’ clubhouse had been hoping for, a chance to try and chase down a wild-card berth over the final couple months of the season.
But it comes with risks, too. Iglesias, Cobb and several other players who weren’t dealt, including shortstop José Iglesias and reliever Steve Cishek, will be free agents this winter. If the Angels can’t re-sign them, they could leave the team for nothing. And given the way Friday’s deadline was unfolding, the opportunity was seemingly present to swap them for assets.
In the final hours before the 1 p.m. cutoff, teams paid high premiums to acquire pitching help. After Chicago Cubs closer Craig Kimbrel, who was sent to the White Sox for a hefty return, Iglesias seemed like the next-best relief option. Instead, he became one of the most notable names not to be moved.
The Angels dropped the first game of four against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday and now sit at 51-51 heading into the trade deadline.
The Angels’ lineup, meanwhile, is still depleted by injuries, with Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon and Jared Walsh all on the injured list. The Angels hope to get them back sometime in the next couple weeks, but in their absence the club’s offense has been inconsistent, preventing the team from fully capitalizing upon a strong stretch from its starting rotation.
Teams in front of the Angels in the wild-card race — notably the Yankees, Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays — also significantly bolstered their rosters, making the Angels’ six-game deficit in the standings seem like an even steeper climb than it was entering the week.
And now, the Angels will have to compensate for the departures of Heaney and Watson, too.
Heaney had been up-and-down all year, posting a 5.27 ERA in 18 starts, but had strung together strong outings in his last two games.
The Angels got pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero back from the Yankees, two right-handed prospects currently in double A. According to MLB Pipeline, Junk was the Yankees 27th-best prospect. The Angels also sent the Yankees cash considerations in the trade.
Without Heaney, a 30-year-old left-hander who had been with the club since 2015, the Angels will need to fill a hole in their rotation.
Top prospect Reid Detmers is one option. The team’s first-round pick last summer, Detmers was promoted to Salt Lake last week, pitched six scoreless innings in his triple-A debut, and was reportedly scratched from a scheduled start Friday night.
Like Heaney, Watson had also found success of late, posting a 2.25 ERA over his last 12 appearances. The Angels received pitchers Sam Selman, Jose Marte and Ivan Armstrong from the Giants.
Selman, a left-hander, is the only member of that trio with big league experience, having spent parts of the last three seasons on the Giants’ MLB roster and collecting a 4.06 ERA in 41 career games. Marte is currently in double-A and Armstrong is in low-A.
With Watson gone, an already shaky Angels bullpen will have to find another middle relief option. They’re also down to having José Quintana as their only remaining left-hander in the bullpen.
No doubt, the holes left behind by Watson (who had a 4.64 ERA overall) and Heaney (who was the only current member of the Angels rotation with an ERA north of 4.00) are not nearly as gaping as the potential departures of Raisel Iglesias or even Cobb would have been.
If the Angels can get Trout, Rendon and Walsh healthy soon, the stars could still align for them to make a run.
But after spending most of the summer straddling the fringes of contention, and toeing the line between buyers and sellers, the Angels didn’t clearly define themselves on Friday. They remain flawed and imperfect, but seemingly haven’t given up on this campaign. They might not have attacked the market the way it seemed like they might, but they also didn’t signal surrender.
Angels fall back to .500 with 4-0 loss to Oakland
The Angels want to take that next step forward. They want to string together wins, start vaulting teams in the American League wild card standings and prove they are something better than what their record says they are.
But, without any more games to play until Friday’s trade deadline, their record says they are .500 — 51-51 after they opened a pivotal four-game set against the Athletics with a 4-0 loss.
The A’s got on the board early, plating three first-inning runs after Dylan Bundy loaded the bases to start the game. A Jed Lowrie groundout scored the first run. Ramon Laureano — who came into the game with a 1.117 OPS against the Angels this year — doubled home two more. Bundy, helped when catcher Max Stassi picked off Laureano at second, settled down after that, but the damage was done.
“The first inning was tough obviously, he didn’t have his total command,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said, “but I thought he got better.”
Bundy left the game after 4 1/3 innings and 72 pitches, well past what Maddon said would likely be a 50 or 60-pitch cap. José Quintana relieved Bundy with two runners on in the fifth and worked out of trouble, striking out Matt Olson and Lowrie to keep the deficit at three.
With the trade deadline on Friday, The Times provides real-time updates and analysis on all the transactions in Major League Baseball.
“We only had a limited amount of pitches to work with, not having thrown that many in the past month, so I was happy with how deep I got into the game,” Bundy said. “Putting the team down three runs right outta the gate is pretty tough.”
Against Frankie Montas, though, the Angels’ bats couldn’t do enough. Or, for that matter, much of anything.
“That guy’s got ace’s kind of stuff,” Maddon said. “It’s that good.”
In the third and fourth innings, faced with scoring opportunities after putting two men on, the Angels couldn’t come up with a way to score. Phil Gosselin flew out to end the threat in the third, Adam Eaton struck out to end the fourth.
An inning later, Shohei Ohtani walked with two outs and stole second, again putting Gosselin in a position to drive in a run. Gosselin roped a ground ball to third that looked like it had every chance to start a rally, but Matt Chapman — a two-time Gold Glove winner —put an end to those hopes.
Montas finished with seven scoreless innings, giving up just three hits and striking out 10 — including five of the last six batters he faced.
Oakland added another run in the seventh thanks to an error. With runners on first and third, Quintana threw away a pickoff attempt, allowing Elvis Andrus to score. Quintana was lifted for Austin Warren after loading the bases and, in his major league debut, Warren induced a groundout from Laureano to get out of the jam.
That stopped the game from turning into a blowout. It didn’t get the Angels the win. They’re now 3-10 against the A’s this season.
Patrick Sandoval, 24, lost a no-hit bid in the ninth inning but led the Angels to a 2-1 victory at Minnesota and continued his upward trajectory.
Maddon spoke before the game about the urgency felt by the Angels heading into what figures to be one of the season’s biggest series thus far — four games against the divisional rival who happen to hold the second wild card spot. With the trade deadline Friday, what happened Thursday could even affect whether the Angels buy or sell.
Despite there being two months to go in the season, Maddon said that the Angels “need to be in playoff mode.”
Mike Trout, Jared Walsh and Anthony Rendon will be back eventually, and Maddon joked that those were the three best trade deadline acquisitions the Angels will make. But the team still needs to put itself in a position to capitalize on their returns.
All that happened Thursday, though, was a step back into the morass of mediocrity.