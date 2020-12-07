Angels acquire proven closer Raisel Iglesias from the Reds

The Angels found back-end bullpen help Monday, acquiring closer Raisel Iglesias and cash from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for fellow right-hander Noé Ramirez and a player to be named.

Iglesias, 31 next month, went 4-3 with a 2.74 ERA and 31 strikeouts to five walks in 23 innings last season. He has a 2.85 ERA and 375 walks to 104 walks over 316⅓ innings since 2016.

Iglesias converted eight of 10 save opportunities last season. He has 106 saves since switching permanently to the bullpen in June 2016 and is one of only five major leaguers to collect 100 since 2017.

Iglesias’ effectiveness will be a welcome addition to an Angels bullpen that blew 14 save opportunities in 26 chances last year.

Iglesias’ arsenal features a 96-mph fastball and a mid-80s slider. The breaking pitch generated whiffs 48% of the time last season. Iglesias also frequently throws a changeup, off which hitters batted .158 in 2020. A sinker complements his pitch mix.

Iglesias is due $9.125 million in 2021, his final season before becoming a free agent. Entering Monday, the Angels’ 2021 payroll in relation to the competitive balance tax was estimated by Fangraphs at $171 million. That meant new general manager Perry Minasian had about $23 million before reaching preseason 2020 spending levels and $39 million before reaching next year’s luxury tax threshold of $210 million.

Owner Arte Moreno said last month the team’s payroll would not be reduced. He declined to say how much he was willing to spend on the Angels’ opening day roster.

Ramirez, who is projected to earn around $1 million next season through the arbitration process, had a 4.04 ERA in 141 games with the Angels. He is one of seven relievers the Angels have either released or dealt since the end of the season.

This is the Angels’ second significant acquisition in a week — and the second for a player named Iglesias. They traded for Baltimore Orioles’ slick-fielding shortstop José Iglesias, who will replace the departed Andrelton Simmons.

