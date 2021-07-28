MLB’s trade deadline: Keeping track of all the moves

Trade season is in full swing, and the rumor mill is heating up. With just two days to go until the deadline, The Times is keeping track of everything that goes on right here. We’ll update this page regularly through the deadline as more moves happen, so check back regularly.

July 28

Marlins trade center fielder Starling Marte and cash to Athletics for left-handed pitcher Jesus Luzardo

Analysis: Oakland lands Marte, who had been widely expected to be traded, and in him gets a half-season rental who can hit in the middle of the order. Marte is slashing .306/.407/.453 with a 153 OPS+. Luzardo has struggled this season, with a 6.87 ERA in 38 innings, but can strike hitters out and is only 23 years old.

Advertisement

Rockies trade RHP Mychal Givens to Reds for RHP Noah Davis and RHP Case Willams

Analysis: This isn’t an especially noteworthy trade, but Givens has been a solid relief pitcher for Colorado this year — a 2.73 ERA playing in Denver is nothing to sneeze at — and could bolster Cincinnati’s bullpen. In exchange, the rebuilding Rockies get two minor league relievers.

Yankees trade LHP Justin Wilson and RHP Luis Cessa to Reds for player to be named

Analysis: This looks like a move to set up another one in the coming days for the Yankees. Cessa has been one of the better relief pitchers in a struggling bullpen, but this move gives the Yankees space to operate without going over the luxury tax and two free 40-man roster spots. Expect those to be filled by July 30.

Pirates trade LHP Tyler Anderson to Mariners for catcher Carter Bins and RHP Joaquin Tejada

Analysis: Seattle adds a left-handed starter whose numbers have hovered around league average for most of his career. The rebuilding Pirates add two prospects. This isn’t a particularly high-impact trade, but it’s easy to see the logic for both teams.

July 27

Mariners trade RHP Kendall Graveman and RHP Rafael Montero to Astros for RHP Joe Smith and third baseman Abraham Toro

Advertisement

Analysis: The Mariners are upset. Perhaps with good reason. Graveman was one of the better pitchers on their staff and a leader in the clubhouse on a team that’s currently in the wild-card mix, and it seems that GM Jerry Dipoto just sold him for spare parts. The fallout looks bad, with multiple players telling the Seattle Times that they were upset about the move, which sent Graveman to a division rival.

July 26

Cubs trade LHP Andrew Chafin to A’s for RHP Daniel Palencia and right fielder Greg Deichmann

Analysis: The Cubs start their expected yard sale by moving Chafin, a reliever with a 2.06 ERA, for two prospects. He’ll bolster an Oakland bullpen that already has four solid arms and a good closer in Lou Trivino.

Advertisement

Pirates trade RHP Clay Holmes to Yankees for third baseman Diego Castillo and second baseman Hoy Park

Analysis: The Yankees are in need of relief pitching, but it’s unclear whether Holmes — whose ERA sits at 4.93 and walks per nine at 5.4 — is the answer. Castillo and Park are two infield prospects who might have been lost to the Rule 5 draft had they been kept, so the Yankees could view it as a low cost, but both have potential.

Pirates trade second baseman Adam Frazier and cash to Padres for right fielder Jack Suwinski, RHP Michell Millano and shortstop Tucupita Marcano

Analysis: Frazier was one of two All-Stars for Pittsburgh this year and is currently on a one-year deal after which he’ll enter arbitration, so it makes sense that they would move him. The Padres might be getting a rental, but Frazier is slashing .325/.388/.448 and they’re trying to win now, so swapping three prospects is justifiable and the deal makes sense for both sides.

Advertisement

July 23

Rays trade LHP Rich Hill to Mets for catcher Matt Dyer and RHP Tommy Hunter

Analysis: The Mets get another arm while they wait for Jacob deGrom, David Peterson, Noah Syndergaard and Carlos Carrasco to get healthy. Tampa Bay stays on brand, moving a solid but older player in exchange for Dyer, a prospect, despite being just two games out of the division lead. What’s not to like?