Angels lower the (Anthony) Bemboom on the Red Sox in 10-inning victory

Anthony Bemboom hit a go-ahead single in the 10th inning after Kole Calhoun’s solo homer tied it in the eighth, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Sunday for a split of their four-game series.

Shohei Ohtani had three hits, including a two-run single, for Los Angeles, which won for only the second time in 10 games. The Angels had halted an eight-game losing streak Saturday and finished a nine-game trip 2-7.

Christian Vazquez hit a two-run homer for Boston, which rallied from an early 3-0 deficit. Rafael Devers added two hits and started the front end of nifty 5-4-3 double play, making a backhanded stab on Albert Pujols’ hard grounder.

Calhoun hit his leadoff homer off reliever Matt Barnes after Boston’s bullpen held the Angels scoreless on two hits over 5 1/3 innings following a rough start by Andrew Cashner.

Bemboom, recalled earlier in the day, hit his single off Ryan Weber (1-2) after Calhoun had a leadoff walk and advanced on a ground out and fly out.

Hansel Robles (4-0) got four outs for the victory.

Making his second big league start, Angels’ left-hander Patrick Sandoval gave up four runs in 4 2/3 innings. He was lifted with the bases loaded before Boston took a 4-3 lead on Max Stassi’s passed ball on Ty Buttrey’s pitch.

The Angels built their edge with a run in the first on Pujols’ double-play groundout and Ohtani’s single in the second.

Jackie Bradley Jr. drew a base-loaded walk in the second and Vazquez’s shot — that completely left Fenway Park over the Green Monster — tied the score in the fourth.

