Angels manager Brad Ausmus not worried about his future

Angels manager Brad Ausmus has heard the rumors regarding his future in Anaheim. He dismissed them before Sunday’s season finale against the Houston Astros.

“I have a contract,” he said. “That’s the only thing I know.”

Ausmus was named the Angels’ manager last October, a few weeks after Mike Scioscia stepped down from the post he had held for 19 seasons. Ausmus was highly regarded by general manger Billy Eppler, who hired Ausmus as a special assistant in November 2017.

Their relationship remains “very strong,” Ausmus said, despite a challenging season that included the death of Tyler Skaggs on July 1 and could end with the Angels losing 90 games for the first time since 1999.

Yet speculation that Ausmus was on his way out began as soon as it became evident that Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, 65, would not have his contract extended after a disappointing season. Maddon, who was fired Sunday, was with the Angels for 31 years in roles such as coach and interim manager before taking the helm of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006. With the Cubs since 2015, Maddon managed the team to the 2016 World Series title.

The Athletic reported last week that the Angels would entertain the idea of replacing Ausmus if Maddon became available.

Ausmus, however, is signed through 2021.

“I’ve kind of learned to shrug those things off,” said Ausmus, who previously managed the Detroit Tigers from 2014 to 2017. “There was a point in Detroit in 2015, my second year there, it came out that I was being fired. I was there for two more years. So you learn to take it with a grain of salt. Most of the decisions are not under my control. So I don’t worry too much about it.”

He joined the Angels’ front office shortly after the Tigers declined to renew his managerial contract. His tenure ended with a 64-98 record in 2017.

Ausmus, 50, did not fare much better his first season in Anaheim. The Angels entered Sunday in fourth place in the AL West division with a 72-89 record.

The Angels’ struggles can be traced to the ineffectiveness of the pitching staff, which was not only wracked by injuries but also hurt by mediocre performances. High-dollar free agents Cody Allen and Matt Harvey, who were released in June and July, respectively, combined for a 6.86 ERA. Trevor Cahill, who also signed as a free agent, eventually moved to the bullpen after beginning the season as the Angels’ opening day starter. He had a 5.98 ERA in a team-leading 102 1/3 innings over 37 games. The Angels spent nearly $30 million on that trio.

Still, the Angels were able to make strides on the analytical front under Ausmus, something they were unable to do with Scioscia. Among the biggest changes was the introduction of technology, such as high-speed cameras and radar devices, that helped pitchers optimize their pitch selection. They also adopted the strategy of starting the game with a reliever, which allows the primary pitcher to face more hitters before seeing the top of a lineup a third time.

“If you talk about it from a tactical or strategy standpoint, I thought it went well,” Ausmus said. “My time in Detroit served well in terms of experience responding to situations that happened on the field. I thought the clubhouse was extremely smooth. I think the guys got along well. They laughed together, they played hard together, they worked together. It was a good group of guys. So I thought those things overall went well.”

The Angels have not made any public comments regarding Ausmus’ status. Eppler, who is under contract to lead the Angels’ baseball operations for at least one more year, is set to speak with reporters Monday.