Angels ramp up the defensive shifts under new manager Brad Ausmus

Left-handed-hitting outfielder Brian Goodwin, who entered Monday with a .346 average, 1.051 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, three homers and nine RBIs, got his second straight start against a left-hander, with the right-handed Peter Bourjos on the bench. The two had platooned for the first three weeks. “I think he’s earned his way to an opportunity against left-handed pitching,” Ausmus said of Goodwin. … Chris Stratton is scheduled to start Tuesday night, but Ausmus said there’s a “possibility” he may use a reliever as an “opener,” like the Angels did with Hansel Robles on Sunday. … Andrew Heaney (elbow inflammation) is getting closer to throwing off a mound, but the left-hander will need at least a month to build up the endurance required to join the rotation.