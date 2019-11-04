Angels decline Kole Calhoun’s $14-million contract option

The Angels declined a $14-million option on outfielder Kole Calhoun, the team announced Monday.

Calhoun, 32, made his major league debut with the Angels in 2012. He had a streaky year at the plate in 2019, batting .232 with a team-high 162 strikeouts. But he also ranked second behind Mike Trout with a career-high 33 home runs, third on the team with 74 RBIs and sixth with a .792 OPS.

There had already been speculation that 20-year-old Jo Adell might be ready to replace Calhoun in right field in 2020, giving the Angels an inexpensive alternative to exercising Calhoun’s option for next season.

“I’m not worried about that,” Calhoun said in August. “I’m worried about playing now, and what happens will happen. [Adell] is definitely a great player. He’s a young guy, and we’ll see how he continues to develop, but the talent is there. He’s going to be a big league player for a long time.”