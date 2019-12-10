Angels trade Zack Cozart and prospect Will Wilson to Giants

The Angels on Tuesday traded veteran infielder Zack Cozart and 2019 first-round draft pick Will Wilson to the San Francisco Giants for cash or a player to be named, clearing space on the payroll and roster as negotiations heat up at baseball’s winter meetings.

Cozart, 34, signed a three-year contract as a free agent prior to the 2018 campaign but appeared in only 96 games in two seasons because of injuries. He hit .190 with five home runs and 25 RBIs.

Cozart, who was dealing with left shoulder subluxation and inflammation and neck strain, is owed about $12.6 million in the final year of his $38-million deal.

Wilson, 21, was drafted 15th overall out of North Carolina State and signed for $3.4 million. He appeared in 46 games with Class-A Orem in the Pioneer League, and batted .275 with 10 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 18 RBIs while splitting time between shortstop and second base. During the spring, he batted .335 with 16 home runs in 258 plate appearances for North Carolina State.

The Angels have expressed interest in free-agent third baseman Anthony Rendon, said a person close to the negotiations who is not authorized to publicly comment and requested anonymity. The Angels have a meeting scheduled Tuesday with agent Scott Boras, who represents Rendon and top free-agent starting pitcher Gerrit Cole.