Angels prospect Brandon Marsh sidelined with an elbow injury

Outfield prospect Brandon Marsh will be limited in spring training because of a strained left elbow, Angels manager Joe Maddon said Tuesday.

General manager Billy Eppler said Marsh, diagnosed with a Grade 2 strain, would miss at least a few weeks.

Marsh, the Angels’ No. 2 prospect behind only Jo Adell, sustained the injury Sunday while attempting to make a diving play in center field during the Angels’ Cactus League opener. He said he felt pain on impact but that it didn’t bother him for the rest of the game.

“We don’t have many answers right now,” Marsh said. “I’m sure in the near future we’ll have a little more, a better diagnosis.”

Marsh, 22, has been set back by multiple ailments since being drafted in the second round in 2016. A back issue prevented him from making his professional debut until June 2017. A sprained ankle sidelined him for a month last season.

Marsh, a left-handed hitter, was flummoxed by the latest injury. He didn’t feel anything awry when he took his final at-bat Sunday.

“It’s a weird one I got going on right now,” Marsh said.

Marsh is slated to be promoted to triple-A Salt Lake to begin the season after spending 2019 at double-A and Class-A. His debut may be delayed, but there is some optimism because the injury is to his non-throwing arm.

Marsh had a slow start to his 2019 season but hit .306 with an .829 on-base-plus-slugging percentage from July until season’s end following a change to his swing mechanics. His productivity continued in the Arizona Fall League, where he batted .328 with five doubles, one triple and two homers in 19 games.

Marsh is a quick and strong defender. His speed is what allowed him to attempt the outfield play that injured him.

“There is no telling the timetable, so it’s a tough one to swallow right now,” Marsh said. “Just hoping and praying for the best right now.”

Angels honor Altobelli

The Angels wore black and orange caps with the logo of Orange Coast College in memory of legendary baseball coach John Altobelli during Tuesday’s game. It might not be the last time the Angels honor his memory. Maddon hinted the Angels, who hosted a celebration of life for Altobelli and his wife and daughter on Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium, could yet do more.

“I called [team president] John Carpino and thought it was really important we do something to honor them,” Maddon said. “This is our way to do it right now. I know there was an event in Anaheim at Angel Stadium. I don’t think we’re done doing that. I’m not personally done.”

Altobelli died alongwith his wife, Keri, and their 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and four other people.

Short hops

Left-handed pitching prospect Patrick Sandoval threw his first live batting practice of the spring. He was slowed in camp by the flu but should be ready to throw in a Cactus League game soon.