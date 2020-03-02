Angels manager Joe Maddon gets warm welcome from Chicago Cubs players and fans

CUBS 9, ANGELS 4

AT THE PLATE: Tommy La Stella hit a two-run home run. La Stella hit 16 home runs in his first season with the Angels last year, after hitting 10 in his five previous major league seasons. …Catcher Max Stassi, limited to DH duty as he completes his recovery from hip surgery, doubled and walked. In 42 at-bats with the Angels last season, Stassi had no extra-base hits.

ON THE MOUND: Julio Teheran celebrated his Angels debut by throwing two scoreless innings. Teheran started on opening day for each of the last six years, all with the Atlanta Braves. “I just want to help this team,” Teheran said. “If they name me the opening day starter, it would be a big moment, like it was the other six.” … Reliever Cam Bedrosian gave up five runs. He faced six batters, retiring one, walking two, and giving up two doubles and a single.

EXTRA BASES: Joe Maddon, who managed the Cubs to their only World Series championship in the last 111 years, enjoyed a warm homecoming. Players lined up for hugs, and fans behind the Cubs dugout gave him a standing ovation. The Angels hired Maddon in October, after the Cubs let him go. … Maddon enjoyed the Cubs fans waving their “W” banners and singing the team victory song. It’s all about tradition, he said. “Just like lighting the halo,” Maddon said. “That was Dick Enberg.”

UP NEXT: The Angels face the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday at noon PT at Goodyear Ballpark. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.