Angels opening-day mixed bag: The Singing Cowboy, a fight, a fall, Vlad and Colón

Won it for the Cowboy

Angels owner Gene Autry sits alongside his wife, Jackie, during a 1984 spring training game in Palm Springs. (Los Angeles Times)

Before there was talk of curses, management and player flops and decades of futility, there was a cowboy singer-actor living out an old sports dream with one of Major League Baseball’s first expansion teams. Gene Autry, a superstar turned entrepreneur, purchased the rights to the Angels in December 1960, roughly four months before the start of the 1961 season.

A flurry of activity followed. Autry and his business partners had to hire a general manager, fill out a front office, select players in an expansion draft and complete numerous other tasks.

Their efforts were rewarded April 11, 1961, on a cold afternoon at Baltimore’s Memorial Stadium.

In the first inning of the franchise’s first game, first baseman Ted Kluszewski and left fielder Bob Cerv clobbered back-to-back two-out home runs off Orioles ace Milt Pappas. The Angels, not taken seriously by the rest of the baseball world, took a commanding 7-0 lead in the second inning against an Orioles team with World Series aspirations and won 7-2.

Right-hander Eli Grba, the Angels’ first choice in the expansion draft, pitched a complete game and gave the ball he used to secure the final out to Autry.